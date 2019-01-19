TheWolfpacker.com

Video reel: No. 17 NC State 77, Notre Dame 73
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Here are highlights from NC State's four-point road win at Notre Dame plus video of head coach Kevin Keatts' postgame press conference.
——
• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook