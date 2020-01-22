News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-22 07:15:45 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 22

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker's No. 3 story of the decade: The College World Series

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Talking hoops and football recruiting

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker's No. 4 story of the decade: Rise and fall of Mark Gottfried

• The Wolfpacker — Four-star Will Shipley back at NC State to meet new offensive coaches

• The Wolfpacker — Junior lineman Yousef Mugharbil checks out NC State

• GoPack.com — Smith Named ACC Women's Tennis Player of the Week

• GoPack.com — Galarneau Named ACC Co-Player of the Week

• GoPack.com — Kent Named EAGL Gymnast of the Week

• GoPack.com — Sargent Honored as ACC Women's Swimmer of the Week

• Technician — Wrestling to host Virginia in first ACC match

• Technician — Men’s basketball takeaways: D.J. Funderburk on unbelievable streak in ACC play

• Technician — Wolfpack rifle weekend preview

• Technician — COMMENTARY: Markell Johnson is an NBA-level point guard


Tweets of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}