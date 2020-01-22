The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 22
NC State head coach Kevin Keatts is in tonight for top-60 junior Roosevelt Wheeler @TheWolfpacker https://t.co/bWadJxLHd1— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) January 22, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from North Carolina State University!! @StateCoachD @PackFootball @CoachGarrisonOL pic.twitter.com/VAj3F7vjd0— Thornton Gentry (@GentryThornton) January 21, 2020
Blessed to have received my third offer from THE North Carolina State University‼️ @train0187 @GregPort17 pic.twitter.com/DL7r1J9mW0— Collin Sadler (@CollinSadler1) January 21, 2020
Early 2020 #ACC Predictions— NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) January 22, 2020
Via Athlon Sports#CFB
Atlantic
1. Clemson
2. Louisville
3. Florida State
4. Wake Forest
5. NC State
6. Syracuse
7. Boston College
Coastal
1. Virginia Tech
2. UNC
3. Miami
4. Pitt
5. UVA
6. GT
7. Duke
The NC State game is Monday.— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) January 22, 2020
Every single NC State fan expects Anthony to be on the court then and has since his knee injury was announced https://t.co/fqE4nSi4RY
RT swimswamnews: AAU National Diving Finalist Mary O’Neill Commits to NC State https://t.co/VabGqxG7hQ— Olympic Swim 2020 (@olympicswim1) January 22, 2020
The Wootten Family is saddened to share the news that their loving husband and father Morgan Wootten passed away yesterday evening at 9:50pm. Morgan was surrounded by his family in prayer and passed away peacefully as he wished.— DeMathaHighSchool (@DeMathaCatholic) January 22, 2020
——
