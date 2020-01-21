News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-21 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Junior lineman Yousef Mugharbil checks out NC State

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Junior offensive lineman Yousef Mugharbil has always had an air of mystery to him, but only because of his hometown.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound Mugharbil attends Murphy (N.C.) High, which is close to the Tennessee border. it’s closer for him to drive to Chattanooga, Tenn., than it is Asheville, N.C. Despite the 5 1/2-hour-plus drive to Raleigh, Mugharbil elected to unofficially visit NC State this past weekend.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Murphy (N.C.) High junior offensive lineman Yousef Mugharbil is ranked No. 19 overall in the state of North Carolina by Rivals.com in the class of 2021.
Murphy (N.C.) High junior offensive lineman Yousef Mugharbil is ranked No. 19 overall in the state of North Carolina by Rivals.com in the class of 2021. (Ken Martin/TheWolfpacker.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}