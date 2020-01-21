Junior offensive lineman Yousef Mugharbil has always had an air of mystery to him, but only because of his hometown.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound Mugharbil attends Murphy (N.C.) High, which is close to the Tennessee border. it’s closer for him to drive to Chattanooga, Tenn., than it is Asheville, N.C. Despite the 5 1/2-hour-plus drive to Raleigh, Mugharbil elected to unofficially visit NC State this past weekend.