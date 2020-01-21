Four-star, Rivals100 running back Will Shipley can recall the first time he got into a game as a freshman at Weddington High in Matthews, N.C.

“I can just remember how scared I was,” Shipley said with a chuckle. “I wanted to get the ball and to go down without getting touched.

"Now I have enough confidence to believe every time I touch the ball I can get into the end zone.”

That was proven when Shipley ran 188 times for 2,066 yards and 30 touchdowns as a junior, solidifying himself in the process as perhaps the top prospect in the state’s 2021 class. Rivals.com currently has the 5-foot-11, 200-pounder at No. 2, along with being the top-ranked all-purpose back and the No. 33 overall player nationally in his class.

He capped the year off by winning a 3-AA state title while playing at NC State's Carter-Finley Stadium and being named the game's MVP.