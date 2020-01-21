Podcast from Amedeo's: Talking hoops and football recruiting
The Wolfpacker editors Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal are joined at Amedeo's in Raleigh by contributor and recent NC State grad Justin Williams, who was making an appearance on the podcast for the second straight week.
Since that taping, NC State won three straight games in men's basketball, and the women's hoops team scored a big win over ranked Florida State.
Topics discussed included:
• How rare it is to see NC State guy out a win like it did at Virginia.
• How does the men's basketball team handle the success this weekend at Georgia Tech and then ahead to UNC next Monday.
• Recent takeaways from the women's basketball team.
• Thoughts from this weekend's Tom Lemming photo shoot.
And more!
The Wolfpacker Podcast is recorded at Amedeo’s nearly every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Jimmy V room.
