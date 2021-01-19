The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 19
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker Podcast: NC State football with Eric Mac Lain of ACC Network
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker 3-2-1: A review of NC State basketball after five ACC games
• The Wolfpacker — Kevin Keatts provides program updates after two postponed ACC games
• The Wolfpacker — How NC State’s transfer additions fit in 2021
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State basketball coach says 5 members of program are in COVID-19 quarantine
• Fayetteville Observer — A behind-the-scenes look at NC State’s transfer portal war room
• Technician — Women’s basketball returns for ACC Championship rematch at Florida State
• Technician — No. 12 NC State rifle splits ranked matchups over weekend, breaks program record
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack checks in at No. 2 in AP poll to match program’s best national ranking
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack ranked No. 13 in D1 Baseball 2021 preseason poll
Tweets Of The Day
Kevin Keatts confirms a second positive test among Tier I personnel now has five members of Tier I players/staff in quarantine. Still intends to play Saturday at UNC (for now, at least).— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) January 18, 2021
NC State coach Kevin Keatts says he's hopeful that both Manny Bates and Braxton Beverly will be available once the Wolfpack returns to action.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) January 18, 2021
He adds that both of those players are "pretty banged up," and Beverly is slightly ahead of Bates in terms of his progress.
Welcome the new members of the Pack! #HTT #Pack21 pic.twitter.com/Umj9m0xsV5— NC State Football (@PackFootball) January 18, 2021
This past weekend we moved Thornton in to college. I am so proud of him and can’t wait to see what God has in store for him moving forward. #HTT #GoPack pic.twitter.com/bHkOhMxA5k— Justin Gentry (@CoachJGentry) January 18, 2021
🆕 AP Top 25 🏀 Week 9— NCAA Women’s Basketball (@ncaawbb) January 18, 2021
1. Louisville
2. North Carolina State
3. Connecticut
4. South Carolina
5. Stanford
6. UCLA
7. Maryland
8. Texas A&M
9. Baylor
10. Arizona
New game time for Pack-Pitt on Feb. 17. https://t.co/grIR6ZNlKr— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) January 18, 2021
New @InterMat Rankings!@PackWrestle with 8 starters ranked among top-20. Friday night's opponent Pitt with 5, including a pair of top-5 foes.— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) January 19, 2021
Friday night ... 6 PM ... Reynolds Coliseum .. on @accnetwork - #4 @PackWrestle vs. #12 Pitt. pic.twitter.com/KVGigUboan
Former Pack d-line coach could be headed back to the college game. https://t.co/KrQF1LnGNx— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) January 18, 2021
January 18, 2021
#Blessed Thank you NcState Track and Field Program!! @CoachDubb80 @HawkMgmt @NcState @Wolfpack_TF @LNAthletics pic.twitter.com/9sod4GnR55— Zahra Bichara (@zahra_bichara) January 19, 2021
Video Of The Day
