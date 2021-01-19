 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 19
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 19

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Jan. 19.



NC State Wolfpack basketball coach Kevin Keattss
Kevin Keatts and the Wolfpack hopes to get back into action Saturday at UNC. (Ethan Hyman/News& Observer)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker Podcast: NC State football with Eric Mac Lain of ACC Network

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker 3-2-1: A review of NC State basketball after five ACC games

• The Wolfpacker — Kevin Keatts provides program updates after two postponed ACC games

• The Wolfpacker — How NC State’s transfer additions fit in 2021

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State basketball coach says 5 members of program are in COVID-19 quarantine

• Fayetteville Observer — A behind-the-scenes look at NC State’s transfer portal war room

• Technician — Women’s basketball returns for ACC Championship rematch at Florida State

• Technician — No. 12 NC State rifle splits ranked matchups over weekend, breaks program record

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack checks in at No. 2 in AP poll to match program’s best national ranking

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack ranked No. 13 in D1 Baseball 2021 preseason poll

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack opens 2021 at ACC Challenge

Tweets Of The Day 

Video Of The Day

——

