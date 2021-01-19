Wolfpacker Podcast: NC State football with Eric Mac Lain of ACC Network
ACC Network college football analyst Eric Mac Lain joins co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter in another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast, brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:
-What to make of NC State's 8-4 campaign this season.
-Where did the ACC stand in 2020?
-Is Payton Wilson on the shortlist of preseason Defensive Player of the Year candidates?
-Expectations for the Wolfpack in 2021.
-AND much more!
You can now listen to us on Spotify and the Apple Podcast app and please be sure to subscribe, rate and review wherever you listen to us!
Download and listen to the podcast
If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.
Watch the video and subscribe to our Youtube channel
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook