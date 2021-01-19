ACC Network college football analyst Eric Mac Lain joins co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter in another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast, brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:

-What to make of NC State's 8-4 campaign this season.

-Where did the ACC stand in 2020?

-Is Payton Wilson on the shortlist of preseason Defensive Player of the Year candidates?

-Expectations for the Wolfpack in 2021.

-AND much more!

You can now listen to us on Spotify and the Apple Podcast app and please be sure to subscribe, rate and review wherever you listen to us!