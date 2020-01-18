The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 18
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Clemson
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacke war room (part two)
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room (part one)
• The Wolfpacker — Tim Beck excited to get started at NC State
• The Wolfpacker — New NC State DL coach Charley Wiles has impressive resume
• Raleigh News & Observer — How Kevin Keatts tries to make basketball homework fun
• Durham News-Herald — Top two players in North Carolina battle at Kinston MLK Classic
• Fayetteville Observer — Sports Saturday: Red-hot Clemson pays visit to N.C. State
• Fayetteville Observer — No more ‘weird’ feeling for Wolfpack
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Welcomes Demon Deacons to Raleigh Sunday Afternoon
• GoPack.com — NC State Hosts Clemson Saturday at 2 PM
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Opens 2020 With Sweep Over UNC
• GoPack.com — Charleston Posts Top 60M Dash Time in Nation at Gamecock Opener
• GoPack.com — #5 @PackWrestle Gets Seven Bonus Point Wins for 44-3 Win at Drexel
• Technician — Women’s basketball to host Wake Forest for in-state rivalry
• Technician — NC State Wrestling improves to 9-0 with rout of Drexel
• Technician — Gymnastics shows great improvement in first quad meet
• Technician — Men’s tennis defeats Northwestern, remains undefeated
• Technician — Men’s basketball seeking revenge against Clemson at home
Tweets of the day
2020 UCA GROUP STUNT NATIONAL CHAMPIONS! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/TyUpKDJCnN— NC State Cheerleading (@NCSUCheer) January 18, 2020
Elite junior offensive lineman:https://t.co/0oDz5ZxAKT— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) January 17, 2020
Working hard to get better every day! Proud to rep @PackFootball tomorrow in the @NFLPABowl! Tune in on @nflnetwork. pic.twitter.com/omcgj4zJFa— Deonte Holden (@honchoholden) January 17, 2020
GAMEDAY 🏀🏀— Antonio Lowe (@CoachAntonioLow) January 18, 2020
2pm vs Faith Assembly @ Smith High School
7pm vs Word of God @ Kinston High School
Calling all animal lovers! We will have therapy dogs and pet rescues around the concourse for tooday’s @PackMensBball game vs. Clemson! pic.twitter.com/FfAy7W4Vs8— Pack Guest Services (@PackGuestSrvcs) January 18, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from Ncstate 🐺#AGTG #FMF #1pack1goal #Ncstate pic.twitter.com/teBMTPCsMW— Raneiria Dillworth #8 (@Raneiria8) January 17, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from NC state🔴⚪️ all glory to god 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/m6XyV0Ty7l— tre4_simba (@ReevesZyun) January 17, 2020
