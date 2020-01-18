News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-18 11:01:43 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 18

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Clemson

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacke war room (part two)

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room (part one)

• The Wolfpacker — Tim Beck excited to get started at NC State

• The Wolfpacker — New NC State DL coach Charley Wiles has impressive resume

• Raleigh News & Observer — How Kevin Keatts tries to make basketball homework fun

• Durham News-Herald — Top two players in North Carolina battle at Kinston MLK Classic

• Fayetteville Observer — Sports Saturday: Red-hot Clemson pays visit to N.C. State

• Fayetteville Observer — No more ‘weird’ feeling for Wolfpack

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Welcomes Demon Deacons to Raleigh Sunday Afternoon

• GoPack.com — NC State Hosts Clemson Saturday at 2 PM

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Opens 2020 With Sweep Over UNC

• GoPack.com — Charleston Posts Top 60M Dash Time in Nation at Gamecock Opener

• GoPack.com — #5 @PackWrestle Gets Seven Bonus Point Wins for 44-3 Win at Drexel

• Technician — Women’s basketball to host Wake Forest for in-state rivalry

• Technician — NC State Wrestling improves to 9-0 with rout of Drexel

• Technician — Gymnastics shows great improvement in first quad meet

• Technician — Men’s tennis defeats Northwestern, remains undefeated

• Technician — Men’s basketball seeking revenge against Clemson at home


Tweets of the day

——

