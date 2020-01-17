Wiles also overlapped the coaching career of retiring Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster . Foster was at Murray State (1981-86) with Beamer and followed him to VT. The Hokies went went 10-2 and lost in the Orange Bowl in 1996 when Beamer, Foster and Wiles were all reunited.

Wiles also was a graduate assistant with the Hokies in 1987-88, which is when legendary VT head coach Frank Beamer took over. Wiles played for Beamer at Murray State, and followed him to Blacksburg, for a year. He then coached the East Tennessee State offensive line in 1989 before returning in a variety of roles at Murray State from 1990-95.

Charley Wiles was an institutional legend at Virginia Tech, where he coached the defensive line from 1996 until this past season.

Wiles coached under new head coach Justin Fuente the last four years, but will have a new beginning at NC State under head coach Dave Doeren and defensive coordinator Tony Gibson. He’s joined by new cornerbacks coach Brian Mitchell, who also was at Virginia Tech the last four years.



Jason Stamm, who has covered Virginia Tech for various websites, expects a smooth transition with Wiles at NC State, but life will be different.

“Wiles was extremely loyal to Foster,” Stamm said. “He's always been Foster's right-hand man. When Fuente retained Foster in 2016, one of the stipulations was that Wiles stay on as the defensive line coach. Once Foster announced his retirement, it was gonna be tough to see Wiles staying on. It's not that Fuente doesn't like Wiles, but I think he's ready to have his own guys, now that he doesn't owe anything to Foster.”

Wiles’ legacy is simple — he was part of winning 220 games and went to a bowl game every single season he was there. He also proved to be a down to earth person.

“Wiles remains one of my favorite coaches I ever got to cover and get to know, over my journalism career,” Stamm said. “What you see is what you get. Charley was always candid with me, keeping it more real than a lot of coaches do, but also was a hell of a coach.”

Virginia Tech had five different defensive lineman become All-American’s under Wiles’ tutelage — Cornell Brown in 1995 and 1996, Corey Moore in 1998 and 1999, John Engelberger in 1999, David Pugh in 2001 and Darryl Tapp in 2005.

“Talk to any defensive linemen he coached, I doubt you'll hear much bad,” Stamm said. “He'll certainly be known for loyalty. He was and will always be loyal to coach Frank Beamer and he was and always will be loyal to Bud Foster. It's hard to think of many coaches who stay at one place for 10, even five years any more, let alone 24 years. That says a lot to his personality, his ability and his likability.”

Wiles was at Virginia Tech so long that his “Charley-isms” became well known around the program. One of them was “pitchin’ a fit.” That meant a player showed a tenacity in shedding blocks and getting to the quarterback or ballcarrier. His genuineness led to numerous quality defensive lineman over the decades. Twenty-six different defensive lineman from Virginia Tech earned All-ACC honors under Wiles.

The success on the field also translated to being a good recruiter off the field.

“Wiles had one of the biggest recruiting areas I've seen,” Stamm said. “He basically recruited the entire East Coast, from North Carolina to Miami.”

It remains to be seen where Wiles recruits for NC State, but he’s landed some good players from the state over the years.The Central Florida native also did well in that state, with a niche in Jacksonville.

“I think it's impressive he was able to have Virginia Tech in so many areas, but it also stretched him a little thin, I think,” Stamm said. “The connections are there, no doubt.”