It's time for another edition of the The Wolfpacker War Room. What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some of the scoop behind the scenes. Click below to get access to the War Room, which can only be found on The Wolfpacker's premium football message board, The Wolves Den.

Some nuggets included this week for the first of a two-part War Room:

• What is going on in the recruitment of Kernersville (N.C.) Glenn junior linebacker Raneiria Dillworth?

• Does a local product in basketball recruiting have a chance to get recruited by the Wolfpack in the class of 2021?

• NC State senior signees Shakeel Moore and Josh Hall are playing in Greensboro, N.C., and Kinston, N.C., on Saturday ... really?

• The class of 2021 in the backcourt appears exceptionally strong in the state of North Carolina.

And more!