Clemson was sitting at 0-3 in the ACC prior to the sweep and was staring down the barrel of likely not playing in the postseason. The Tigers (9-7 overall, 3-3 ACC) have a rematch with NC State at 2 p.m. today on RSN.

Clemson topped NC State at home on Jan. 4, and then went on to snap the 59-game losing streak at North Carolina with a 79-76 overtime win Jan. 11. To show that wasn’t a fluke, CU then defeated Duke 79-72 on Jan. 14 for “The Triangle Sweep.”

Clemson used its 81-70 win over NC State as a springboard for quite a stretch in Tigers’ basketball history.

The emergence of junior power forward Aamir Simms has helped Clemson turn its season around. He wasn’t a big part of the offense his first two years, but now the Tigers can run various sets through him, whether it’s hitting three-pointers or cutting to the basket for dunks and layups.

Alabama graduate transfer Tevin Mack, who also played at Texas, has done well as a stretch four, and sophomore wing John Newman has emerged this season. The trio has helped Clemson bounce back from losing six games in seven contests from Nov. 26-Dec. 31.

Rankings

In the NET rankings done by the NCAA, Clemson is currently No. 73 in the country. KenPom.com has Clemson at No. 75, and ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Tigers at No. 69.

The Tigers are ranked No. 86 in the old RPI formula used by the NCAA — according to RealTimeRPI.com.

Shooting

Clemson ranks 11th in the ACC in scoring at 69.4 points per game and are shooting 43.2 percent from the field, which is ninth in the league. Clemson is 10th in the ACC at 32.8 percent on three-pointers, and 11th in free-throw shooting at 69.5 percent. CU made 26 of 31 free throws for 83.9 percent against NC State in the previous meeting.

Simms leads the way even though he’s a post player at 40 percent on three-pointers. Six different players have made at least 14 three-pointers this season, with Mack making a team-high 28. Mack is shooting 33.3 percent from beyond the arc, but just 54.2 percent at the free-throw line.

Rebounding

The Tigers are essentially playing four perimeter players, so rebounding has been a struggle. Clemson is 12th in the ACC with 34.3 rebounds per game, and 14th in the league with 8.5 offensive rebounds a contest.

Simms leads the way with 7.6 rebounds per game, and Mack is right behind him with 5.3 boards a contest. Simms has a pair of double-doubles this season. Clemson out-rebounded NC State 34-30 in the first meeting, with four players grabbing at least four rebounds.

Defense

The Tigers rank seventh in the ACC in allowing 64.3 points per game. Opponents are shooting 41.0 percent from the field and 32.7 percent on three-pointers, with the latter category ranking eighth in the league, which is a vast improvement from three weeks ago.

NC State shot 44.1 percent from the field, but was just 5 of 21 from beyond the arc in the first meeting against the Tigers.

Depth

Clemson normally plays four reserves, but depth has been affected with freshman guard Chase Hunter out with an injury since Dec. 15. Also, UNC Asheville post transfer Jonathan Baehre has been limited to two games this season.

Tulsa graduate transfer Curran Scott is fifth on the team with 7.4 points per game and he’s shooting 32.6 percent on three-pointers, and has been a past starter. Sophomore center Trey Jemison gave the Tigers a nice boost in the last game against NC State. Sophomore forward Hunter Tyson and sophomore small forward Khavon Moore, a Texas Tech transfer, round out the reserves.