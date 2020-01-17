News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-17 08:16:08 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 17

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — New NC State DL coach Charley Wiles has impressive resume

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker's No. 5 story of the decade: The rise of the non-revenues

• The Wolfpacker — NC State defensive end Jeffrey Gunter enters transfer portal

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker's No. 6 story of the decade: The 2014 class leads football

• The Wolfpacker — NC State athletics developing a new facilities plan

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: Miami at NC State postgame reflections

• Raleigh News & Observer — ‘Big Smile’ Cunane leaves FSU sad as Wolfpack defeats Seminoles, 68-51

• Raleigh News & Observer — Wes Moore after N.C. State’s win over Florida State.

• Raleigh News & Observer — Brownell, Clemson basketball riding high during historic stretch

• Fayetteville Observer — Tyrell, Shaun Kirk reunited with UNC Pembroke basketball team

• Fayetteville Observer — N.C. State women roll past Florida State

• GoPack.com — #9 Wolfpack Downs #13 Florida State 68-51 in Ranked Matchup

• GoPack.com — NC State Hosts Clemson Saturday at 2 PM

• GoPack.com — NC State Back in Action in Double-Meet Weekend

• GoPack.com — #5 @PackWrestle Hits Road for Two Duals This Weekend

• GoPack.com — Tziarra King Becomes First Wolfpack Player Ever Selected In NWSL Draft

• Technician — Huge win over Florida State bolsters Wolfpack’s tournament resume

• Technician — No. 9 Wolfpack women’s basketball walks over No. 13 Florida State

• Technician — By the numbers: Women’s basketball vs. Florida State

• Technician — King drafted eighth overall by Utah Royals FC in NWSL College Draft


Tweets of the day

Video of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}