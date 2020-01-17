The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 17
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — New NC State DL coach Charley Wiles has impressive resume
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker's No. 5 story of the decade: The rise of the non-revenues
• The Wolfpacker — NC State defensive end Jeffrey Gunter enters transfer portal
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker's No. 6 story of the decade: The 2014 class leads football
• The Wolfpacker — NC State athletics developing a new facilities plan
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: Miami at NC State postgame reflections
• Raleigh News & Observer — ‘Big Smile’ Cunane leaves FSU sad as Wolfpack defeats Seminoles, 68-51
• Raleigh News & Observer — Wes Moore after N.C. State’s win over Florida State.
• Raleigh News & Observer — Brownell, Clemson basketball riding high during historic stretch
• Fayetteville Observer — Tyrell, Shaun Kirk reunited with UNC Pembroke basketball team
• Fayetteville Observer — N.C. State women roll past Florida State
• GoPack.com — #9 Wolfpack Downs #13 Florida State 68-51 in Ranked Matchup
• GoPack.com — NC State Hosts Clemson Saturday at 2 PM
• GoPack.com — NC State Back in Action in Double-Meet Weekend
• GoPack.com — #5 @PackWrestle Hits Road for Two Duals This Weekend
• GoPack.com — Tziarra King Becomes First Wolfpack Player Ever Selected In NWSL Draft
• Technician — Huge win over Florida State bolsters Wolfpack’s tournament resume
• Technician — No. 9 Wolfpack women’s basketball walks over No. 13 Florida State
• Technician — By the numbers: Women’s basketball vs. Florida State
• Technician — King drafted eighth overall by Utah Royals FC in NWSL College Draft
Tweets of the day
To say I’m proud of @jacsw3 would be an understatement. His dedication to #SetTheExpectation is truly inspiring. He is the change we need to see in the world & proof that when survivors are believed & supported - real change can happen.— Brenda Tracy (@brendatracy24) January 16, 2020
Thank you, James. https://t.co/pteyra70TM
#PackProshttps://t.co/pr1c78VJBB— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) January 16, 2020
NC State is 15th in the Learfield IMG College Directors' Cup standings after the completion of the fall sports: https://t.co/n5PGGzfdcJ— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) January 16, 2020
MEET DAY! Taking on No. 11 Kentucky,— NC State Gymnastics 🐺🐾 (@Pack_Gymnastics) January 17, 2020
North Carolina and Lindenwood this evening
⏰ 7:00 p.m.
📍 Memorial Coliseum
📺 SECN+
📊 https://t.co/zvCgTgksSu
📰 https://t.co/C1nQ0OtOA1#GoPack pic.twitter.com/KFZgJmfVvf
#PackPros https://t.co/aGQ158WcuK— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) January 16, 2020
2021 6'9 Eric Van Der Heijden will be taking an unofficial visit to NC State this Saturday. #PhenomHoops@eric_vdh23 @MillbrookMBB @POBScout @JamieShaw5 @Coach_Rick57— Phenom_Exposure (@PhenomExposure) January 17, 2020
Video of the day
