Key areas to be identified include upgrades to Carter-Finley Stadium, as well as addressing the future of NC State's baseball facility. All 23 sports will be impacted during this process.

NC State Athletics has commissioned nationally-renowned design firm EwingCole, along with advisory and planning firm CSL/Legends, to design a new Athletics Development Plan to shape the future of its facilities. The focus of the plan is on the next 10-15 years while identifying immediate improvements for the next five years.

"This is an exciting time for us to invest in the future of NC State Athletics," said NC State Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan. "We are working closely with the University Architect's Office to put together an inclusive and comprehensive plan for all 23 sports that will help us prioritize our efforts for the next 10-15 years. This is an important process for us to shape the landscape of NC State Athletics."



The EwingCole team will critically analyze the campus by examining existing data, plans and reports, facility walkthroughs, and conducting interviews of University staff and key stakeholders, student-athletes and fans. The team will benchmark these venues against peer institutions and perform a market study to determine current trends in fan amenities.

"Designing integrated sports and entertainment facilities requires a comprehensive understanding of NC State's goals and needs," said William McCullough, director of sports and entertainment. "We have developed significant experience in planning and designing unique sports facilities for clients such as Duke University, the University of Pennsylvania, the United States Military Academy, Villanova University, and the New York Giants."

When completed, the Athletics Development Plan will support the athletic and academic mission of NC State University through fiscally responsible planning. It will align facilities and infrastructure with athletic program needs and stakeholder aspirations with realistic budgets and implementation strategies.

"The athletics development plan for NC State is more than a study of physical assets and guidelines for the program," said McCullough. "It is a vital link to the University's overall strategic plan and will help set the agenda for the University's athletic growth while complimenting academic growth."

As part of this process, fans will be receiving an email with a survey in the coming weeks asking for feedback on their experience at Carter-Finley Stadium. This survey and project are separate from the work planned on PNC Arena in the coming years.

About EwingCole:

EwingCole, in practice for nearly 60 years, is a nationally recognized, fully integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning firm of more than 450 professionals in Baltimore, Charlotte, Irvine, New York, Raleigh, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh. Our multi-disciplinary practice is built on the core values of professional excellence, design quality, and collaboration. Our goal is to provide the best total solution for our clients, the community, and the environment. For additional information, visit: http://www.ewingcole.com.