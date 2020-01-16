Podcast: Miami at NC State postgame reflections
NC State needed a "feel good" kind of game, and got one Wednesday in defeating Miami 80-63 at PNC Arena.
Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal discussed many topics, including the healthy return of fifth-year senior wing C.J. Bryce, who had missed the last four games with a concussion.
Other topics included:
• Game balls to the top NC State performers.
• What was different about NC State compared to some recent games?
• The emergence of redshirt junior post player D.J. Funderburk.
• How NC State matches up in the rematch against Clemson on Saturday.
• And much more.
