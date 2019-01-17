Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-17 07:03:47 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 17

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State women's basketball off to historical start

• The Wolfpacker — Eddie Faulkner to join Pittsburgh Steelers

• The Wolfpacker — NC State learns finalized 2019 football schedule

• The Wolfpacker — Joshua Harris, C.J. Clark in final Rivals250 rankings

• The Wolfpacker — Four-star OT Mitchell Mayes gets chance to meet new Wolfpack OL coach

• Raleigh News & Observer — The best (and the worst) part of NC State’s 2019 football schedule

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State assistant set to join Pittsburgh Steelers

• Raleigh News & Observer — Why did NC State lose after erasing a 22-point deficit? Here’s what happened.

• Winston-Salem Journal — App State's Ted Roof hopes his experiences help first-time head coach Eliah Drinkwitz

• Fayetteville Observer — High-profile foes highlight 2019 football schedule for in-state ACC teams

• Technician — Undefeated Wolfpack to host Virginia Tech

• Technician — Wolfpack looks to bounce back at Notre Dame

• Technician — Wolfpack gymnastics heads to Towson for first conference matchup

• Technician — Takeaways from NC State men’s basketball through four ACC games

• GoPack.com — 2019 NC State Football Schedule Announced

• GoPack.com — #PackMentality Pop-Ins Podcast: Ep. 37 - Previewing Drexel & Guest Thomas Bullard

• GoPack.com — Bretscher, Hidlay, and Zanti Named December Heart of the Pack Winners

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"N.C. State’s bowl math likely needs to include a road win. Given the Wolfpack’s historic problems at Wake Forest and Boston College, the most logical option is against the Jackets."
— Joe Giglio of the Raleigh News & Observer on how NC State's game at Georgia Tech on Nov. 21 is a "must win"

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}