The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 17
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State women's basketball off to historical start
• The Wolfpacker — Eddie Faulkner to join Pittsburgh Steelers
• The Wolfpacker — NC State learns finalized 2019 football schedule
• The Wolfpacker — Joshua Harris, C.J. Clark in final Rivals250 rankings
• The Wolfpacker — Four-star OT Mitchell Mayes gets chance to meet new Wolfpack OL coach
• Raleigh News & Observer — The best (and the worst) part of NC State’s 2019 football schedule
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State assistant set to join Pittsburgh Steelers
• Raleigh News & Observer — Why did NC State lose after erasing a 22-point deficit? Here’s what happened.
• Winston-Salem Journal — App State's Ted Roof hopes his experiences help first-time head coach Eliah Drinkwitz
• Fayetteville Observer — High-profile foes highlight 2019 football schedule for in-state ACC teams
• Technician — Undefeated Wolfpack to host Virginia Tech
• Technician — Wolfpack looks to bounce back at Notre Dame
• Technician — Wolfpack gymnastics heads to Towson for first conference matchup
• Technician — Takeaways from NC State men’s basketball through four ACC games
• GoPack.com — 2019 NC State Football Schedule Announced
• GoPack.com — #PackMentality Pop-Ins Podcast: Ep. 37 - Previewing Drexel & Guest Thomas Bullard
• GoPack.com — Bretscher, Hidlay, and Zanti Named December Heart of the Pack Winners
Tweets of the day
The #Steelers are expected to hire #NCState TEs/FBs coach and ST coordinator Eddie Faulkner as their new RBs coach, sources say. A hire from an unexpected place to work with James Conner and others.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2019
2019 NFL Draft prospect profile: Tyler Jones, OL, NC State #Giants https://t.co/DmhxernM1y— New York Giants Talk (@Giants_TT1) January 14, 2019
.@NCState's Carmichael Gymnasium is currently undergoing its biggest renovation yet. Set to finish in fall 2020, the home of @NCStateWellRec will include additional fitness spaces, performance studios, a new climbing wall and more. https://t.co/AZVExcvi5E pic.twitter.com/lKDIVEkmu3— NC State Alumni (@NCStateAlumni) January 16, 2019
Of the top 5 QB recruits, here’s how many have transferred…— I’m David Hale? (@ADavidHaleJoint) January 16, 2019
2018 class: 1/5
2017: 2/5
2016: 3/5
2015: 4/5 (and 7/8)
2014: 3/5
So 13/25 (with more undoubtedly to come) suggests, at best, you have < 50% chance to keep an elite QB you sign.
Quote of the day
