Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-16 09:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Four-star OT Mitchell Mayes gets chance to meet new Wolfpack OL coach

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

P0i4fvy4upmoyhprbrjo
Mayes said that he has been to NC State "20-plus times."
TheWolfpacker.com

This past Saturday, four-star class of 2020 offensive tackle prospect Mitchell Mayes from Raleigh Sanderson High was back at NC State for an unofficial visit.

That’s nothing new. Mayes’ own estimation is that he has been to NC State “20-plus” times” over the years. But there was something unique about this visit.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}