NC State's tumultuous offseason on its football coaching staff struck again Wednesday.

Eddie Faulkner, who was the Wolfpack’s fullbacks/tight ends coach, special teams coordinator and recruiting coordinator, is reportedly taking a job with the Pittsburgh Steelers as running backs coach The Wolfpacker confirmed. He’d be reunited with former NCSU H-back Jaylen Samuels, who plays running back for the Steelers after being their fifth-round draft pick last year.

Faulkner had been at NC State for the last six years, working with future NFL players such as Samuels, tight end David J. Grinnage (Jacksonville Jaguars) and return man Nyheim Hines (Indianapolis Colts). Punter A.J. Cole could also get a shot at the NFL this spring.

The former Wisconsin running back came from the Badgers’ program where was the tight ends coach. He also previously coached at Northern Illinois and Ball State, with the latter serving as an offensive coordinator from 2009-2010.

Faulkner was tasked with recruiting the Charlotte area and he landed several prospects in the class of 2019. He was part of the recruitments of Concord (N.C.) Cox Mill defensive end Terrell Dawkins, New London (N.C.) North Stanly defensive tackle C.J. Clark, Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day tackle Ikem Ekwonu, Matthews (N.C.) Butler slot receiver Keyon Lesane and Cornelius (N.C.) Hough defensive back Jalen Frazier.