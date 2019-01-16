NC State’s two defensive tackle commits will represent the Wolfpack in the final Rivals250 rankings for the class of 2019.

Senior defensive tackle Joshua Harris of Roxboro (N.C.) Person High solidified his four-star status and moved up six spots to No. 143 overall in the country.

The 6-4, 295-pounder will move to be the No. 4 overall player in the state of North Carolina when the rankings get adjusted. His play at the Carolinas Shrine Bowl cemented his ranking. Harris picked NC State over North Carolina, among others, July 9.

Fellow defensive tackle C.J. Clark of New London (N.C.) North Stanly High slipped two spots to No. 186 overall in the country. The 6-3, 300-pound Clark suffered a season-ending injury this past fall, preventing him from playing in various all-star games. Clark will jump to being the No. 5 overall player in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2019. He picked NC State over Georgia and North Carolina on June 18.

NC State was hoping for a third player in the Rivals250, but Clayton (N.C.) High senior defensive end signee Savion Jackson fell out of the final ranking. The 6-3, 260-pounder was previously ranked No. 120 in the country prior to playing in the Under Armour All-American Game.

The Wolfpack’s recruiting class is ranked No. 27 nationally by Rivals.com.