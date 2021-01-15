 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 15
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 15

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, Jan. 15.



NC State Wolfpack basketball Kevin Keatts
Kevin Keatts and the Wolfpack will miss its game Saturday vs. Georgia Tech. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: NC State wrestlings opens ultra-tough ACC slate at UVA

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker 3-2-1: A review of NC State’s quarterbacks in 2020

• The Wolfpacker — NC State basketball’s game against Georgia Tech Saturday is postponed

• The Wolfpacker — Matt’s weekly matters: Slow start for 2021 for NC State athletics

• The Wolfpacker — What they’re saying about NC State basketball’s loss to Florida State

• The Wolfpacker — Column: Ugly loss, but it’s still early for NC State basketball

• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker Postgame Reflections Podcast: NC State at Florida State

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State postpones men’s basketball game as school reports athletics COVID cluster

• Fayetteville Observer — Former NC State QB Bailey Hockman commits to Conference USA program

• Technician — NC State track and field teams prepare for indoor season

• Technician — Commentary: Three lessons I learned from college sports in 2020

• Technician — NC State rifle announces spring schedule, opens competition this weekend

• Technician — NC State men’s basketball game against Georgia Tech postponed after positive COVID test

• GoPack.com — #4 @Packwrestle opens ACC slate at Virginia

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack set to host Pittsburgh to open season

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack hosts UNC Friday, travels to Duke Saturday in double meet weekend

{{ article.author_name }}