The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 15
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, Jan. 15.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: NC State wrestlings opens ultra-tough ACC slate at UVA
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker 3-2-1: A review of NC State’s quarterbacks in 2020
• The Wolfpacker — NC State basketball’s game against Georgia Tech Saturday is postponed
• The Wolfpacker — Matt’s weekly matters: Slow start for 2021 for NC State athletics
• The Wolfpacker — What they’re saying about NC State basketball’s loss to Florida State
• The Wolfpacker — Column: Ugly loss, but it’s still early for NC State basketball
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker Postgame Reflections Podcast: NC State at Florida State
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State postpones men’s basketball game as school reports athletics COVID cluster
• Fayetteville Observer — Former NC State QB Bailey Hockman commits to Conference USA program
• Technician — NC State track and field teams prepare for indoor season
• Technician — Commentary: Three lessons I learned from college sports in 2020
• Technician — NC State rifle announces spring schedule, opens competition this weekend
• Technician — NC State men’s basketball game against Georgia Tech postponed after positive COVID test
• GoPack.com — #4 @Packwrestle opens ACC slate at Virginia
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack set to host Pittsburgh to open season
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack hosts UNC Friday, travels to Duke Saturday in double meet weekend
Tweets Of The Day
A positive COVID test at NC State has postponed Saturday’s game vs. Georgia Tech.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) January 14, 2021
NC State has identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases associated with Athletics: https://t.co/irShLusnKq— wolfalert (@wolfalert) January 14, 2021
I'm told that #FSU has completed its contact tracing and no one within the program was affected.— Curt Weiler (@CurtMWeiler) January 14, 2021
Saturday's game vs. UNC remains on. https://t.co/h2AwNxDyey
NC State in 2020:— Justin H. Williams (@JustinHWill) January 14, 2021
8-4 in football, program-record seven ACC wins
6-1 start in MBB
WBB wins an ACC title, beats No. 1 USC on the road in Dec.
NC State in 2021:
Lost Gator Bowl with four defensive starters out
0-3 in MBB
Four WBB games PPD due to COVID
North Carolina State transfer QB has committed to Middle Tennessee State @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody @jtp0000 pic.twitter.com/8cE23xGmGw— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) January 14, 2021
2022 4⭐️ OLB Torren Wright offers thus far!— Spadeditz (@spadeditz) January 14, 2021
List includes #ncstate and #kentucky and more !
(Player Profile via 247sports)
➡️#15 OLB in the nation
➡️#7 player in North Carolina
*247sports rankings
What’s the move? Let him know! @TorrenWright pic.twitter.com/q4vv7XSRBI
Even my child is frustrated!!! On to the next one. https://t.co/LKpKTAfrjL— Scott Wood (@ScottWood15) January 14, 2021
My report card for the 2020 ACC football season:— ACC Content (@ACContent__) January 15, 2021
Overall: B
BC: A-
Clemson: B-
Duke: F
FSU: D-
GT: C
Louisville: D-
Miami: A-
UNC: A
NC State: A
ND: A
Pitt: C+
Syracuse: F
Virginia: C
Virginia Tech: C-
Wake Forest: B-@FQACC will break down his own in depth on the pod tonight
2021 Jessica Timmons @IndependenceGBB has been one of my favorite players to watch. She has an unreal ability to score the ball on the court and continues to rise up the scoring-ranks. She is going to be fun to watch at NC State.#PhenomHoops— Patrick O'Brien (@POBScout) January 14, 2021
Read: https://t.co/tsm4uSCjuo pic.twitter.com/jBO8syueaE
