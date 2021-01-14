Remember the good ole days of 2020?

Of course not, because the year was lousy for most of us. But for NC State fans, at least, there was an outlet of positivity: Wolfpack sports.

Thus it is only natural for Wolfpack fans to wonder when the other shoe will drop. I wondered if I was alone in noticing that the 2021 calendar year was off to a slow start for the Wolfpack.

Turns out, who was I kidding?

My own co-worker Justin H. Williams beat me to the punch after the Wolfpack suffered its most lopsided loss in the Kevin Keatts era by losing by 32 points to Florida State on Wednesday night in Tallahassee in a game in which the Seminoles shot over 70 percent from the field.