Matt's weekly matters: Slow start for 2021 for NC State athletics
Remember the good ole days of 2020?
Of course not, because the year was lousy for most of us. But for NC State fans, at least, there was an outlet of positivity: Wolfpack sports.
Thus it is only natural for Wolfpack fans to wonder when the other shoe will drop. I wondered if I was alone in noticing that the 2021 calendar year was off to a slow start for the Wolfpack.
Turns out, who was I kidding?
My own co-worker Justin H. Williams beat me to the punch after the Wolfpack suffered its most lopsided loss in the Kevin Keatts era by losing by 32 points to Florida State on Wednesday night in Tallahassee in a game in which the Seminoles shot over 70 percent from the field.
NC State in 2020:— Justin H. Williams (@JustinHWill) January 14, 2021
8-4 in football, program-record seven ACC wins
6-1 start in MBB
WBB wins an ACC title, beats No. 1 USC on the road in Dec.
NC State in 2021:
Lost Gator Bowl with four defensive starters out
0-3 in MBB
Four WBB games PPD due to COVID
Justin sums it up very well. And to add insult to injury, after his tweet came another one, this one from WolfpackAlert, letting everyone know that there has been an identified COVID-19 cluster within the NC State athletics program.
We have been robbed of seeing a great women’s basketball team and robbed of any victories from the revenue sports we have been able to see. All we have seen are some either frustrating or, bluntly, embarrassing losses.
Simply put from the Wolfpack perspective: 2021, you’re not off to a good start, my friend. Frankly, you're trending towards making Pack nation think perhaps 2020 was not that bad, and that's saying something.
