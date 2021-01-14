There was nothing good to take away from NC State’s 105-73 road loss to Florida State Wednesday night. That was ugly.

When it rains, it pours in basketball. It’s a game of runs. Points come in bunches, as do wins and losses.

While it’s understandable to become a victim of the moment after a game where absolutely nothing went the Wolfpack’s way, the 32-point loss will count exactly the same as the overtime defeat to No. 12 Clemson nine days ago.

For the third time in four years under head coach Kevin Keatts, the Pack has started 2-3 in ACC play. In both instances before this season, State went on to earn double-digit conference victories.

"We talked about the last few years and how we started the season,” Keatts said. “You look at my first year, we were 2-3 in the conference, and we went on to win 11 games to finish 11-7.”