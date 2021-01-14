NC State basketball's game against Georgia Tech Saturday is postponed
NC State Wolfpack men's basketball game against Georgia Tech that was scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 16 at 2 p.m. has been postponed, according to a release from the ACC.
A new date for the contest has yet to be announced.
The postponement is a result of a positive COVID-19 test, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing with the Wolfpack program according to the release.
Saturday marks the Pack's second conference contest and sixth overall game that has been impacted by the virus.
Georgia Tech's program itself has been impacted by COVID-19. The Yellow Jackets have not played since Jan. 3 after a positive test on Jan. 5 led to multiple postponements.
NC State's next scheduled contest is now at Virginia on Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m.
The Wolfpacker will have more developing story as more information is made available.
——
• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook