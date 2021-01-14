 NC State basketball's game against Georgia Tech Saturday is postponed
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-14 15:15:23 -0600') }} basketball Edit

NC State basketball's game against Georgia Tech Saturday is postponed

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State Wolfpack men's basketball game against Georgia Tech that was scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 16 at 2 p.m. has been postponed, according to a release from the ACC.

A new date for the contest has yet to be announced.

The postponement is a result of a positive COVID-19 test, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing with the Wolfpack program according to the release.

NC State Wolfpack basketball Kevin Keatts
Kevin Keatts' squad is 6-4 overall and 2-3 in ACC play in 2020-21. (Ethan Hyman, The News & Observer)

Saturday marks the Pack's second conference contest and sixth overall game that has been impacted by the virus.

Georgia Tech's program itself has been impacted by COVID-19. The Yellow Jackets have not played since Jan. 3 after a positive test on Jan. 5 led to multiple postponements.

NC State's next scheduled contest is now at Virginia on Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m.

The Wolfpacker will have more developing story as more information is made available.

——

• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}