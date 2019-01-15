Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-15 07:12:59 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 15

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Wake Forest off to rough start

• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack basketball adds guard to its 2019 class

• The Wolfpacker — Dereon Seabron's rise takes him to NC State ($)

• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros in playoffs: NFL divisional round

• The Wolfpacker — NC State unsure if Markell Johnson will be ready for Wake Forest

• The Wolfpacker — Tony Gibson comes to NC State after successful run at West Virginia ($)

• Raleigh News & Observer — This team is different. NC State is winning games the Wolfpack used to lose.

• Durham Herald-Sun — Luke DeCock’s AP Top 25 basketball poll ballot: Week 11

• Greensboro News-Record — HSXtra.com Basketball Quick Take: N.C. Scholastic Classic

• Winston-Salem Journal — 5 things to watch in Tuesday night’s N.C. State-Wake Forest game

• Winston-Salem Journal — My Take On Wake: What it could look like — maybe what it was supposed to look like

• Technician — No. 17 NC State men's basketball to face struggling Deacs

• Technician — Undefeated women's basketball fights through injuries to continue hot start

• Technician — COMMENTARY: Pack football coaching changes a mark of success

• GoPack.com — No. 17 Pack Heads to Wake Forest for Tuesday Tilt

