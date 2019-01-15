The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 15
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Wake Forest off to rough start
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack basketball adds guard to its 2019 class
• The Wolfpacker — Dereon Seabron's rise takes him to NC State ($)
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack basketball adds guard to its 2019 class
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros in playoffs: NFL divisional round
• The Wolfpacker — NC State unsure if Markell Johnson will be ready for Wake Forest
• The Wolfpacker — Tony Gibson comes to NC State after successful run at West Virginia ($)
• Raleigh News & Observer — This team is different. NC State is winning games the Wolfpack used to lose.
• Durham Herald-Sun — Luke DeCock’s AP Top 25 basketball poll ballot: Week 11
• Greensboro News-Record — HSXtra.com Basketball Quick Take: N.C. Scholastic Classic
• Winston-Salem Journal — 5 things to watch in Tuesday night’s N.C. State-Wake Forest game
• Winston-Salem Journal — My Take On Wake: What it could look like — maybe what it was supposed to look like
• Technician — No. 17 NC State men's basketball to face struggling Deacs
• Technician — Undefeated women's basketball fights through injuries to continue hot start
• Technician — COMMENTARY: Pack football coaching changes a mark of success
• GoPack.com — No. 17 Pack Heads to Wake Forest for Tuesday Tilt
Tweets of the day
Run with the pack 🐺🐺🐺#COMMITTED🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/7FUpUNcSjn— Dereon Seabron (@DSeabron_5) January 15, 2019
.@formshooting has eyes on Jalen Lecque and his talented @brewsterhoops team at the 2019 Empire Invitational in the #Bronx— DraftExpressContent (@DXContent) January 13, 2019
Lecque, who has committed to #NCState, is the 53rd in our current top-100 on @espn and is eligible for the 2019 #nbadraft >> https://t.co/ll5dpPs4SQ pic.twitter.com/L3DMYsKTbT
Couple OL drills notes:— Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) January 14, 2019
Tyree St. Louis got light reprimand for leaning into the back instead of firing out into it “need more pop!”
Tyler Jones from N.C. State is small but can MOVE. Outside zone guy
Martez Ivey technique and body will need work
NC State men's basketball drops two spots to No. 17 in the Associated Press poll. https://t.co/fI4zheozvV— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) January 14, 2019
Markell Johnson (left hip) is a game-time decision for Wake Forest Tuesday evening. Not practicing Monday.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) January 14, 2019
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook