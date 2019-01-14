NC State has filled out its football coaching staff by hiring Tony Gibson, formerly the defensive coordinator at West Virginia, to assume the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach position vacated by Ted Roof, who left to be the new defensive coordinator at Appalachian State.

Gibson is a 23-year coaching veteran who has spent a majority of his career at WVU — between two different stints covering 13 years. He’s also a native of Van, W.V., and played and achieved his Bachelor’s at Glenville State in Glenville, W.V.

Thus, as Keenan Cummings of WVSports.com confirms, he’s well-regarded in his home state. Thus his departure is met with a degree of sadness.