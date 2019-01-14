QB Jacoby Brissett , Indianapolis Colts (2014-15): The Colts' season is over after a 31-13 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs ... Brissett didn’t play in either of the postseason contests … During the regular season, he completed 2 of 4 passes for two yards and rushed seven times for minus-seven yards in four games played.

Here is a complete rundown of how former NC State players did in the NFL this past weekend in the divisional round of the playoffs:

RB Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts (2015-17): Hines ran three times as a reserve for 24 yards, with a long of 14, in the Colts' 31-13 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs ... He played 23 snaps ... Hines started the wildcard game but did not register a catch or rush ... The rookie carried the ball 85 times for 314 yards (3.7 yards per rush) and two touchdowns, while hauling in 63 receptions for 425 yards (6.7 yards per catch) and two scores in 16 games (four starts) during the regular season.

DT Justin Jones, Los Angeles Chargers (2014-17): The rookie started again and had two tackles, one solo, in the Chargers' 41-28 loss at the New England Patriots ... Jones, who played 35 snaps on defense and one on special teams, had made his first career start in the wildcard round ... In two playoffs games, Jones had six tackles, a sack and two QB hits ... Finished the regular season with 15 tackles (five solo) and half a sack in 15 games, all as a reserve.

DL T.Y. McGill, Los Angeles Chargers (2011-14): McGill was not active for the Chargers' 41-28 loss at the New England Patriots ... He had played 15 snaps as a reserve and had a tackle for loss in the Chargers’ wildcard win at the Baltimore Ravens … Had five tackles in five games played during the regular season, three for the Chargers and two for the Eagles.

QB Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers (2000-03): Completed 25 of 51 passes for 331 yards and three score with one interception in a 41-28 loss at the New England Patriots ... Registered an 81.4 quarterback rating ... In two playoff games completed 47 of 83 passes for 491 yards and three scores with one pick ... During the regular season, he completed 347 of 508 throws (68.3 percent) for 4,308 yards with 32 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and rushed 18 times for six yards … Ranked fifth in the NFL in quarterback rating (105.5) among signal-callers with at least 100 pass attempts, tied for sixth in touchdown passes, and was eighth in both completion percentage and passing yards.