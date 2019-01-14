NC State added some perimeter help to next year’s recruiting class after landing a verbal commitment from guard Dereon Seabron from Massanutten Military Academy in Norfolk, Va., according to Rivals.com’s Corey Evans.

Seabron, 6-foot-5, 190 pounds, visited NC State over the weekend and was in attendance for Saturday’s win over Pittsburgh, which was one of his other finalists along with Georgia, Providence and VCU.

The three-star prospect has enjoyed a rise in his stock, which has not surprised Evans.

“There are not many available in the mold of Seabron, 6-foot-5 playmakers who can defend three positions and make others better,” Evans noted in December. The 2019 class is pretty bare following the Early Signing Period.”

Seabron officially visited East Carolina, Minnesota and VCU in the fall before seeing his stock begin to rise.

“While he does have to become a better shooter, he already displays a college-ready frame, quality toughness and an unselfish approach that makes for a highly productive perimeter weapon,” Evans added in another report.

Seabron was the Class 4 State Player of the Year and 2018 Tidewater Player of the Year after a strong senior season, when he averaged 22.5 points and 11 rebounds per game at Lake Taylor High but his 13 offers were from mid-major ranks. Thus he decided to do a post-grad year at Massanutten in pursuit of better offers. Massanutten is 15-2 this season.

One year later, he is headed to the ACC.