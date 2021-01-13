Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, Jan. 13.

Schedule updates: • Thursday’s game against Virginia has been postponed • Our road game at Virginia Tech (originally Jan. 7) has been rescheduled for Jan. 28 https://t.co/iCNt4Fm6A8

Sunday's game against NC State is officially 𝗦𝗢𝗟𝗗 𝗢𝗨𝗧! #GoCards pic.twitter.com/LEJaYX7f9b

UPDATED BRACKETOLOGY: https://t.co/xJgbHbhTPR For the second week in a row, Tennessee moved up a seed line, to a No. 6. Maryland jumped back to a No. 2 seed. No. 1 seeds: Stanford, South Carolina, UConn, NC State Last four in: Rutgers, Marquette, Villanova, UNC pic.twitter.com/O7fDX7DXH6

Phenom Game Report: Porter Ridge vs. Independence (Girls) #PhenomHoops - NC State commit Jessica Timmons put on a show, scoring 46 of the team's 77 points in the win. We break down a few other standouts as well. Read: https://t.co/kpkgG7rfZN pic.twitter.com/eGH1CGWsUs

New home for former Pack assistant https://t.co/UEW976LME7

2 Days. 2 Commits. Congrats to Brady Lavoie (La Costa Canyon HS) for committing to @NCStateBaseball ! Brady hit .327 in 52 ABs for the #Comets in 2020 with 6 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR & 21 RBI. Lavoie is now the 4th D1 Commit from this year's Comet team! #RollComets pic.twitter.com/f1bN7pv7q9

