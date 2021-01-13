 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 13
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-13 08:05:57 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 13

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, Jan. 13.



Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Florida State

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker Awards: NC State football’s 2020 season

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker Podcast: NC State football 2020 recap, looking ahead to 2021

• The Wolfpacker — NC State defensive tackle Alim McNeill earns Rivals.com All-American honors

• Fayetteville Observer — 3 things to watch as NC State basketball heads to Florida State

• GoPack.com — Pack heads to Florida State for Wednesday night matchup

• GoPack.com — Lewis named co-ACC Wrestler of the Week

• GoPack.com — Track & Field announces 2020-2021 schedule

• GoPack.com — Cunane, Hidlay and urr named December, January Heart of the Pack winners

