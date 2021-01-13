The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 13
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Florida State
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker Awards: NC State football’s 2020 season
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker Podcast: NC State football 2020 recap, looking ahead to 2021
• The Wolfpacker — NC State defensive tackle Alim McNeill earns Rivals.com All-American honors
• Fayetteville Observer — 3 things to watch as NC State basketball heads to Florida State
• GoPack.com — Pack heads to Florida State for Wednesday night matchup
• GoPack.com — Lewis named co-ACC Wrestler of the Week
• GoPack.com — Track & Field announces 2020-2021 schedule
• GoPack.com — Cunane, Hidlay and urr named December, January Heart of the Pack winners
Tweets Of The Day
Schedule updates:— #3 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) January 12, 2021
• Thursday’s game against Virginia has been postponed
• Our road game at Virginia Tech (originally Jan. 7) has been rescheduled for Jan. 28https://t.co/iCNt4Fm6A8
Sunday's game against NC State is officially 𝗦𝗢𝗟𝗗 𝗢𝗨𝗧!#GoCards pic.twitter.com/LEJaYX7f9b— Louisville WBB (@UofLWBB) January 12, 2021
UPDATED BRACKETOLOGY: https://t.co/xJgbHbhTPR— ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) January 12, 2021
For the second week in a row, Tennessee moved up a seed line, to a No. 6. Maryland jumped back to a No. 2 seed.
No. 1 seeds: Stanford, South Carolina, UConn, NC State
Last four in: Rutgers, Marquette, Villanova, UNC pic.twitter.com/O7fDX7DXH6
Phenom Game Report: Porter Ridge vs. Independence (Girls)#PhenomHoops— Phenom Hoop Report (@Phenom_Hoops) January 13, 2021
- NC State commit Jessica Timmons put on a show, scoring 46 of the team's 77 points in the win. We break down a few other standouts as well.
Read: https://t.co/kpkgG7rfZN pic.twitter.com/eGH1CGWsUs
👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/BPKYFtA3Rb— Aislinn Konig (@acekonig) January 13, 2021
🆕 The latest @nwcawrestling poll:— NCAA Wrestling (@ncaawrestling) January 12, 2021
1. Iowa
2. Penn State
3. Michigan
4. NC State
5. Oklahoma State
6. Nebraska
7. Ohio State
8. Virginia Tech
9. Iowa State
10. Missouri
New home for former Pack assistant https://t.co/UEW976LME7— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) January 13, 2021
2 Days. 2 Commits.— Palomar College Baseball (@PalomarBaseball) January 9, 2021
Congrats to Brady Lavoie (La Costa Canyon HS) for committing to @NCStateBaseball!
Brady hit .327 in 52 ABs for the #Comets in 2020 with 6 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR & 21 RBI.
Lavoie is now the 4th D1 Commit from this year's Comet team!#RollComets pic.twitter.com/f1bN7pv7q9
Video Of The Day
Raleigh ➡️ Tallahassee pic.twitter.com/5ilCzIk7zy— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) January 13, 2021
——
