NC State tackle Alim McNeill earns Rivals.com All-American honors
NC State Wolfpack football junior defensive tackle Alim McNeill was named a Rivals.com All-American Monday, adding to his list of postseason accolades from the 2020 campaign.
McNeill also earned first-team All-ACC, Pro Football Focus (PFF) first-team All-American and AP second-team All-American honors in the past month.
The 6-2, 320-pounder announced his plans to enter the 2021 NFL Draft prior to the Pack's regular-season finale against Georgia Tech.
In 11 contests this fall, McNeill tallied 26 tackles, 4.5 for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one interception that he returned for an 18-yard touchdown in the 38-21 road win over Virginia.
He also finished the regular season with the highest PFF defensive grade (90.7) among Power Five defenders with at least 250 snaps.
McNeill finished his NC State career with 77 total tackles, 17.5 for loss, 10 sacks and two forced fumbles over three years.
