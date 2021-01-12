Junior nose tackle Alim McNeill declared for the 2021 NFL Draft the morning of the Pack's regular-season finale against Georgia Tech. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)

In 11 contests this fall, McNeill tallied 26 tackles, 4.5 for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one interception that he returned for an 18-yard touchdown in the 38-21 road win over Virginia. He also finished the regular season with the highest PFF defensive grade (90.7) among Power Five defenders with at least 250 snaps. McNeill finished his NC State career with 77 total tackles, 17.5 for loss, 10 sacks and two forced fumbles over three years.