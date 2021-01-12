With the college football season completed, and NC State having recorded an 8-4 record that included a 7-3 mark in the ACC and a TaxSlayer Gator Bowl loss to Kentucky, it’s time to hand out some awards for the year. The Wolfpacker duo of Matt Carter and Justin H. Williams share their honors.

Most Valuable Player

Payton Wilson (11) led the ACC in tackles. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)

Matt Carter I am tempted to give a hot take of sorts and give it out to the team for being able to play a full season, bowl included, without interruptions once it started. The tight-knit bond and team chemistry on this group seemed as good as any at NC State. But that would also be cheating. So my vote goes to redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson. I believe that junior nose tackle Alim McNeill was probably the best player on the team, but Wilson plays at a position that is more opportunistic to make plays, and he was able to lead the ACC in tackles despite missing two games. Wilson should receive consideration for ACC preseason Defensive Player of the Year in 2021. Justin H. Williams Most of my picks will differ from Matt, but I have to agree with Mr. Carter on this one. Wilson became the first NC State player since Levar Fisher in 2000 to lead the ACC in tackles. He also led the league in tackles per game (10.8), tallying 108 tackles over 10 contests. The hard-hitting redshirt sophomore also led the Pack in tackles for loss (11.5) and interceptions (two). If you question his value on this team, just look at the Wolfpack's run defense numbers in the two games he missed. NC State went 0-2 and forfeited an average of 297.5 rushing yards per game when Wilson was unavailable. Since we're not handing out an offensive MVP, I'll give an honorable mention to redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman. Hockman may be an unconventional pick, but the fact is the back-up signal-caller led the Pack to a 5-4 record in the nine contests he started in place of the injured QB1, Devin Leary. Without Hockman, the Wolfpack would have relied on a true freshman to lead the offense for a majority of the season. Ben Finley showed promise in four drives against North Carolina, but there's a reason the coaching staff stuck with the streaky veteran.

Freshman Of The Year

Matt Carter I thought receiver Porter Rooks and defensive end Terrell Dawkins both deserved considerable attention, but in the end I chose redshirt freshman corner Shyheim Battle. He was the one freshman that was a full-time starter in 2020 and relatively considering held up well. He finished the season with 36 tackles, including a sack, had an interception and led the team with 10 pass breakups. Justin H. Williams Battle and Rooks certainly deserve praise for solid freshman campaigns, but I'll award Terrell Dawkins with my Rookie of the Year vote. Dawkins showed that he will be a problematic pass-rusher in the ACC for the foreseeable future. He had the second-most tackles (36) and tackles for loss (9.0) on the defensive line Dawkins also tied for a team-high two forced fumbles and had the second-most sacks (4.5) on the Wolfpack.

Most Improved Player

Matt Carter He is moving on at NC State after apparently coming to the conclusion that the Wolfpack is going full speed ahead with redshirt sophomore Devin Leary as its starter, but redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman deserves a lot of respect for helping navigate the Wolfpack to its final record. Hockman went 5-4 as the Wolfpack’s starter by completing 64.3 percent of his passes for 2,088 yards and 13 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. Compare that to 2019 when Hockman completed 55.7 percent of his passes for 546 yards with one score and four interceptions, leaving many to wonder if he had what it took to be a starting quarterback in the ACC. Justin H. Williams When senior wide receiver Emeka Emezie switched his jersey number back to No. 86 from a one-year stint of wearing No. 3 in 2019, the pass-catcher said he was doing it in an effort to get back to his true self. Emezie would be the first to admit that his 2019 campaign was a disappointment. It was his first season as the Pack's primary receiving threat. This fall, Emezie was noticeably more productive with far fewer targets than last season. He gained 738 receiving yards (162 more than 2019) despite being targeted just 69 times (37 fewer than 2019). His reception numbers dropped slightly (47 in 2020 versus 56 in 2019), but his reception rate increased over 15 points to 68.1 percent. The most noticeable difference in production from his junior to senior campaigns was his yards after catch numbers. Emezie totaled 199 yards after catch (4.2 YAC per reception) in 2020 compared to just 146 (2.6 YAC per reception) in 2019.



Top Reserve

Although technically not a starter, running back Zonovan "Bam" Knight (No. 7) led NC State in rushing. (ACC media)

Matt Carter This is an easy choice, since technically he was a reserve: sophomore running back Zonovan “Bam” Knight. Knight led NC State with 768 yards and 10 scores on the ground, and he averaged a team-best 5.5 yards per carry on his 143 runs while splitting the reps with junior Ricky Person Jr. Justin H. Williams If we're going with the logic that Bam Knight was a reserve this season, I'm emphatically going with him. To me, Knight was the best overall skill player on the team. He had a team-high 1,297 all-purpose yards in 2020, 423 more than anyone else on the roster. Anyone that follows my work knows that I have consistently been in the "Feed Bam" camp all season. Give him more carries in 2021, and I think he becomes a strong contender for next season's MVP.

Biggest Surprise

Matt Carter Raise your hand if you knew who redshirt sophomore safety Isaac Duffy-Webb was before the season began. Like Hockman, Duffy-Webb went into the transfer portal following the season, but not before the former walk-on left a huge mark on the 2020 season. Pressed into action to due a slew of injuries and targeting-related issues at safety, Duffy-Webb performed well and finished the year with 27 tackles, including a pair for loss and a sack. He also intercepted a pass and broke up three more while forcing a fumble. Duffy’s grade of 75.8 on defense by PFF was the third-highest on the team. Justin H. Williams It's tough to beat how impressive Duffy-Webb was as a former walk-on that played valuable snaps in various stretches of the season, but since I only gave Hockman an honorable mention for MVP, I'll give the lefty this one. After Hockman struggled tremendously in the lopsided 45-24 road loss to Virginia Tech in game two, many among the Wolfpack faithful thought the season was over when Leary broke his leg in the second half of the Duke game. Instead, Hockman led the Pack to a chalk record the rest of the way, including a four-game win streak to finish the regular season. Despite earning the reputation of a game manager with a tendency to turn the ball over, Hockman delivered in the closing stretch of the regular season. After taking over as the team's starter in game six at North Carolina, Hockman threw 10 touchdowns and five interceptions in the final six games of the regular season. He also threw for at least 248 yards in five of his last six contests with the Pack.

Most Underrated Player

Matt Carter He is not a headliner in the defense, but in his first season as a starter on the Wolfpack defense, sophomore Jakeen Harris quietly assembled a quality campaign. He finished with 76 tackles, an interception and seven pass breakups. He finished third on the defense in both hits and PBUs. Justin H. Williams Sophomore corner Cecil Powell was my preseason pick for breakout player of the year. He didn't necessarily get the praise in the big picture of the season, but the production was there. Powell finished the year as the Pack's fourth-highest graded defender according to PFF and was the team's sixth-leading tackler, finishing the campaign with 47 tackles. He also tallied four pass breakups, 3.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and was the highest-graded tackler in the secondary among players with at least 250 snaps according to PFF.

Special Teams Player Of The Year