The Wolfpacker Podcast: NC State football 2020 recap, looking ahead to 2021
Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast, brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:
-Recapping the 2020 college football season.
-Scheduling. Will the ACC ever move on from divisions?
-Looking ahead to 2021. Evaluating where the offense and defense stand.
-Will the Wolfpack be ranked at the beginning of next season?
-AND much more!
You can listen to us on the Apple Podcast app, Spotify and Google Play. Please be sure to subscribe, rate and review wherever you listen to us!
Listen and subscribe to the podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Play
If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook