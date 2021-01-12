Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast, brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:

-Recapping the 2020 college football season.

-Scheduling. Will the ACC ever move on from divisions?

-Looking ahead to 2021. Evaluating where the offense and defense stand.

-Will the Wolfpack be ranked at the beginning of next season?

-AND much more!

