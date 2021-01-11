The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 11
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Jan. 11.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: Tough weekend in playoffs for former NC State players
• The Wolfpacker — Daniel Joseph announces his return to NC State
• The Wolfpacker — What they’re saying about NC State Wolfpack basketball’s loss to Miami
• The Wolfpacker — Column: NC State can’t afford more missed opportunities in tough January
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker Postgame Reflections Podcast: NC State vs. Miami
• Raleigh News & Observer — Another defensive starter returning for NC State football team
Tweets Of The Day
End of season grades are here! I gave @PackFootball an 🅰️ for the 2020 season & here’s why ⤵️ @EricMacLain— Kelly Gramlich (@kellygramlich) January 9, 2021
Full pod: https://t.co/wgUi8L26Lu pic.twitter.com/bO8vnS7Oj3
ACC Panic Room: @lebrownlow and I wondered if NC State was looking a little sus in their loss to Miami. Meanwhile, K had some other things on his mind beyond the win over Wake. pic.twitter.com/0IIRSY5XCI— Joe Ovies (@joeovies) January 11, 2021
I’m 100000% committed to state 🐺— Cory Durden (@king_durden35) January 10, 2021
Now that everyone has announced..😈— Chanelle Smith-Walker (@nellez_) January 10, 2021
Clean, simple and to the point. pic.twitter.com/F8qd319rUm
In a EPIC showdown at Farmville, where Farmville got the win, Bobby Pettiford and Terquavion Smith showed everyone why they are regarded as top players in NC. 🔥— I Know Jack Sports (@iknowjacksports) January 10, 2021
📸: @iknowjack.sports pic.twitter.com/iArsGSr8VC
The @FCHSsportsJags boys and girls basketball teams handled business at home Saturday, sweeping visiting @SGHS_Basketball. Game-high 33 points for NC State commit @Tgetsbuckss23. Team-high 28 points for Louisville commit @BobbyPettiford. https://t.co/GYIiGMiNL2 #252Hoops pic.twitter.com/d7InHMLjYh— Tyler Feldman (@TylerFeldmanTV) January 10, 2021
Here's a reminder: former @PackFootball and current @Colts QB Philip Rivers hasn't missed a game for injury or health reasons since he was in the eighth grade. That was 25 years ago. https://t.co/fQ08pKiEOt— Tim Peeler (@PackTimPeeler) January 9, 2021
Top 8‼️ pic.twitter.com/tiQHoNA94V— Tonie Morgan (@t2live5_) January 10, 2021
Incredibly thankful for the scholarship offer from @WolfpackWes and the entire coaching staff to play at NC State #gowolfpack pic.twitter.com/fb0fFTS03l— Shay Ciezki (@shay_ciezki) January 10, 2021
Video Of The Day
