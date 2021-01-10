Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast, brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:

-Breaking down NC State's 64-59 loss to Miami on Saturday.

-What to make of the Pack's second-half and turnover struggles recently.

-Game balls for outstanding individual performances.

-AND much more!

