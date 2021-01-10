A second NC State senior has decided to return for another year. Defensive end Daniel Joseph, who led the Wolfpack with 6.5 sacks in 2020, announced Sunday afternoon that he would be back in Raleigh. Joseph’s return, coupled with the choice of redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson to bypass the NFL, leaves NC State’s defense returning almost all of its starters from its 8-4 campaign. Joseph led all NC State defensive linemen with 37 tackles, and his 10.0 tackles for loss were third most on the team. He also had three quarterback hurries while playing 11 games.

Joseph led NC State with 6.5 sacks in 2020. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)