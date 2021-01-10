Daniel Joseph announces his return to NC State
A second NC State senior has decided to return for another year.
Defensive end Daniel Joseph, who led the Wolfpack with 6.5 sacks in 2020, announced Sunday afternoon that he would be back in Raleigh. Joseph’s return, coupled with the choice of redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson to bypass the NFL, leaves NC State’s defense returning almost all of its starters from its 8-4 campaign.
Joseph led all NC State defensive linemen with 37 tackles, and his 10.0 tackles for loss were third most on the team. He also had three quarterback hurries while playing 11 games.
It was Joseph’s first season for the Wolfpack after the Toronto native left Penn State as a grad transfer. Joseph played 32 games in three seasons after redshirting at Penn State. He posted 29 tackles, 5.5 stops for loss, five sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery during that time.
The 6-foot-3, 260-pound Joseph was rated a three-star recruit, the No. 13 overall player in Illinois and the No. 27 strongside defensive end in the country coming out of Lake Forest (Ill.) Academy in the 2016 class. He picked Penn State over offers from Michigan and Michigan State, both of which he visited multiple times.
Senior receiver Emeka Emezie has also decided to take advantage of an extra senior season, while others like tight end Cary Angeline and offensive guard Joe Sculthorpe have decided to pursue the NFL.
