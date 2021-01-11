All of NC State's former football players playing in the wild card weekend of the NFL Playoffs had their seasons end. Here is a look at how Pack pros fared this past weekend

Nyheim Hines had a strong finish to the season. (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

Former NC State Football Players In The Pros: Wild Card Round

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Indianapolis Colts: Ran once for no gain in his only snap in the contest in the Colts’ 27-24 loss at the Buffalo Bills. … During the regular season, he was 2-of-8 passing for 17 yards while also running 17 times for 19 yards and three touchdowns.

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Ran six times for 75 yards with a long of 33 yards and caught one of the three passes thrown his way for eight yards … Returned a punt for 14 yards … Played 32 snaps on offense and four on special teams. … During the regular season, he had 63 receptions for 482 yards and four touchdowns, 89 carries for 380 yards and three scores, and 30 punt returns with an average of 10.0 yards per runback.

What a run from Nyheim Hines. #Colts pic.twitter.com/sTnW5i6v2i — Locked On Colts Podcast (@LockedOnColts) January 9, 2021

Most receptions by RBs in 2020:

1. Alvin Kamara - 83

2. J.D. McKissic - 80

3. Nyheim Hines - 64

4. Mike Davis - 59 pic.twitter.com/wCG5wU5Q6o — PFF (@PFF) January 8, 2021

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: Assisted on a tackle as a reserve defensive lineman in the Titans’ 20-13 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens.… Had five stops (one solo) in nine games played the regular season.

QB Philip Rivers (2000-03), Indianapolis Colts: Completed 27 of 46 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns and lost a yard on one carry while earning a QB rating of 93.5. ... In the regular season, completed 370 of 544 passes (68.0 percent) for 4,169 yards with 24 scores, 11 picks and a QB rating of 97.0 through 16 contests … Ranks 10th in the NFL in passing yards, 10th in completion percentage and 16th in rating (minimum 100 pass attempts).

"That's the competitor in me. I've never not believed it was the year."



Philip Rivers choked up while talking about this year's Colts team:



(via @Colts)pic.twitter.com/odo7TZcThq — ESPN (@espn) January 9, 2021

Philip Rivers is one of the greatest gamers of his era. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 9, 2021

If that was Philip Rivers' last NFL game, he went down swinging. He never could quite win the Big One, but did the man ever compete. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 9, 2021

Philip Rivers may have played his last game in the NFL



63,440 passing yards (5th)

421 passing TDs (5th)

5,277 completions (5th)

8-time Pro Bowler



Chargers legend pic.twitter.com/2EEzcjlCYB — SportsTalkFeed (@SportsTalkFeed) January 9, 2021

RB Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), Pittsburgh Steelers: Was a reserve running back in the Steelers' 48-37 home loss to the Cleveland Browns... Played one snap on offense and 1 on special teams ... Had nine receptions for 46 yards and eight carries for 24 yards in 14 games played during the regular season. DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington: Had a tackle on special teams while playing 27 snaps on offense in Washington’s 31-23 home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... Had seven tackles (2.5 for loss, 0.5 sack) in 13 games played during the regular season.

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Seattle Seahawks: Completed just 11 of 27 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns with an interception and ran four times for 50 yards (long of 23 yards … Had a 72.1 quarterback rating … The Seahawks lost 30-20 at home to the Los Angeles Rams ... Through 16 games regular season games, he completed 384 of 558 passes (68.8 percent, which is seventh in the NFL among QBs with at least 100 pass attempts) for 4,212 passing yards (ninth) with 40 touchdowns (tied for second) and 13 picks … Added 503 rushing yards and a score on 83 rushes this season and posted a QB rating of 105.1 (eighth).