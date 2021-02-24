The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 24
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, Feb. 24.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Virginia
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker’s 3-2-1: A review of NC State’s receivers in 2020
• The Wolfpacker — Best-case, worst-case scenario for NC State basketball down the stretch
• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack wrestling takeaways from ACC Championships brackets
• The Wolfpacker — Top five to watch for Wolfpack basketball recruiting in 2022 class
• Raleigh News & Observer — Jessica Timmons of Independence High is Mecklenburg County’s new scoring queen
• Technician — Commentary: Want a top men’s basketball recruit? Hire their family.
• Technician — No. 2 NC State women’s basketball hosts ACC bottom-dwelling Pitt in home finale
• Technician — No. 11 Wolfpack baseball blows seven-run lead, loses wild game to UNCG
• GoPack.com — Pack takes road win streak to Charlottesville for showdown with UVa
• GoPack.com — Sixth straight top-10 finish in final coaches poll for @Packwrestle
• GoPack.com — #Pack9 drops scoring fest with UNCG
• GoPack.com — Brackets announced for Sunday’s ACC wrestling championships
Tweets Of The Day
Breaking: Source close to governor tells me we can expect Gov. Cooper to announce as early as tomorrow that he will ease restrictions on high school and college sporting event capacity. He may also allow some indoor seating at bars and ease alcohol curfew restrictions. @wral— Cullen Browder WRAL (@cullenbrowder) February 23, 2021
ACC hoops lines for tonight— SportsChannel8 (@SportsChannel8) February 24, 2021
Clemson -4 @ Wake Forest O/U 131.5
UVA -11.5 vs NC State O/U 127.5
UNC -8.5 vs Marquette O/U 144
FSU -11 @ Miami O/U 143
2021 NFL Draft interior DL rankings:— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 24, 2021
1. Christian Barmore, Alabama
2. Alim McNeill, NC State
3. Marvin Wilson, Florida State
4. Levi Onwuzurike, Washington
5. Tyler Shelvin, LSU
325 moving like this? @AlimMcneill “DT2” 🤭🔐 pic.twitter.com/JpMwMPp2NM— Eddy McGilvra (@DLcoachEd) February 23, 2021
We see you, @ecunane_!— #2 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) February 23, 2021
➡️ https://t.co/E3lIlfYGAc#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/gD2XMtzUjo
35 points 11 rebounds round 1 ✅ round 2 here we come— Terquavion Smith (@Tgetsbuckss23) February 24, 2021
Reidsville over Red Springs 68-50! The Rams will be back at HOME this Thursday against KINSTON for a Sweet 16 matchup!— Reidsville Basketball (@ReidsvilleBB) February 24, 2021
Carter Wilson 14 points
Breon Pass 13 points
Tamir Johnson 8 points
Cam Peoples 7 points
Yoshua Courts 6 points
Levar Strange 6 points pic.twitter.com/ZuSVr3IEfB
Trevor Lacey signs with Rostock Seawolves https://t.co/r8GB0XJPz9— Sportando (@Sportando) February 24, 2021
https://t.co/hb9kXJNeHe pic.twitter.com/zdHpVuruRG— Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) February 23, 2021
https://t.co/uv6joyQSE3 pic.twitter.com/kmGBnSpCXY— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) February 23, 2021
Video Of The Day
