1. Senior Emeka Emezie led the way. He grabbed 47 receptions for 738 yards and five touchdowns in 2020.

In the eyes of PFF, among wide receivers who were targeted at least 25 times in the ACC, Emezie had the seventh best grade for overall offense (75.6) and ninth best for receiving score (75.9). His run blocking score of 66.7 was also second best among wide receivers who had at least 100 snaps in 2020 for NC State.

The difference between Emezie's numbers in 2019 and 2020 are noticeable, and part of a clear trend among the wideouts as a whole. A year ago, Emezie had scores of 61.2 for offense, 61.4 for receiving and 54.2 for run blocking.

A reminder that about 64.0 is considered average by PFF's standards.

A further dive highlights more about his improvement.

• In 2020, Emezie caught 47 of 69 passes thrown his way (68.1 percent), of which 50 were deemed catchable by PFF. He had three drops and quarterbacks had a 115.5 rating throwing to him. He averaged 11.5 yards at the moment of his catch and 4.2 yards after the catch.

For some perspective, among receivers who had at least 25 targets at the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) level in 2020 (a total of 360 players), Emezie was tied for 75th in QB rating and 100th in completion percentage when targeted.

• In 2019, Emezie caught 56 of 106 passes tossed his way (52.8 percent) with six drops and averaged 7.7 yards at the point of catch and 2.6 after. Quarterbacks had a 71.1 rating throwing to him.