The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 24
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Feb. 24.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State OL coach John Garrison preaching consistency
• The Wolfpacker — NC State adds grad transfer DE Daniel Joseph
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: No. 8 Florida State at NC State postgame reflections
• Technician — Pack men’s basketball looks to extend Tar Heels historic losing streak
• Technician — Women’s tennis finishes off undefeated ACC road trip
• Technician — Gymnastics continues success on the road in quad-meet
• Technician — Wolfpack baseball dominates Tennessee Tech 15-1 to complete sweep
• Technician — Softball finishes weekend undefeated, off to best start in program history
• GoPack.com — #10 NC State and Duke will #Play4Kay Monday night in Raleigh x
• GoPack.com — Softball secures best start in program history
• GoPack.com — #Pack9 remains undefeated with series sweep over Tennessee Tech
Tweets Of The Day
“Throw me to the wolf’s & I’ll come back leading the pack”🐺. #1PACK1GOAL #Wolfpack pic.twitter.com/XIr1qeCaxN— Daniel Joseph (@_DanielJoseph_) February 23, 2020
2020 @InsiderExposure Independent School Champions.— Antonio Lowe (@CoachAntonioLow) February 23, 2020
Josh Hall 18pts
Jamahri Harvey 17pts
Shakeel Moore 15pts
Javarzia Belton 8pts pic.twitter.com/nKYMbspUvA
2020 Nc State Commit Shakeel Moore takes off from the free throw line in th @BoysInsider Independent National Championship. @MoravianPrep @EHOOPS3 @BigShotsNation @Phenom_Hoops @PackMensBball @rod_bridgers pic.twitter.com/EJT6JIxo1J— Moravian Prep (@MoravianPrep) February 24, 2020
NC State DE James Smith-Williams is at the Combine this week. He's a reminder what a great weight program, nutrition & hard work can accomplish for transforming an athlete's body type. Players get bigger/stronger once they get into the NFL as well. Remember that for projections pic.twitter.com/Vw7nnCU3mq— Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) February 23, 2020
“The way she empowered women and celebrated basketball despite the things she was going through...you can feel that in the fabric of NC State.”— #10 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) February 23, 2020
Seniors @acekonig and @ErikaCassell24 speak about Kay Yow and her legacy.#GoPack // #Play4Kay pic.twitter.com/Av2iNUSxLs
You love to see it. @mojotocho forces the FOURTH turnover of the day!#TheWildcatWay pic.twitter.com/N7Ak3EHs2Z— Los Angeles Wildcats (@XFLWildcats) February 24, 2020
This week’s Monday MOOD brought to you by our 7-0 squad. pic.twitter.com/Lme5RuzLgk— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) February 24, 2020
Come see us next year February 26-28, 2021 with @AuburnBaseball @BaylorBaseball @NCStateBaseball & @PurdueBaseball for more #BestOutsideOfOmaha action pic.twitter.com/dGxlEqAu4X— Round Rock Classic ⚾️ (@RRockClassic) February 24, 2020
Best 15-game start in PROGRAM HISTORY🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ltVKAnWDrB— PackSoftball🥎 (@PackSoftball) February 23, 2020
🤯🤯🤯— PackSoftball🥎 (@PackSoftball) February 23, 2020
COME ON. Just your average 6-2-5 double play. pic.twitter.com/xTT6X8LuSN
Video Of The Day
“I play for Kay every day.”@DebbieAntonelli reflects on the lasting legacy of her coach, Kay Yow. pic.twitter.com/Oxn8deAMit— ACC Network (@accnetwork) February 24, 2020
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook