Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal of TheWolfpacker.com break down Florida State's 67-61 win over NC State on Saturday at PNC Arena.

Among the topics:

• NC State had a good first half and momentum going into halftime.

• FSU was able to have guards Trent Forrest and M.J. Walker on the court for the second half after they had foul trouble, and they made a big impact.

• Did the length and athleticism of Florida State's zone defense cause an issue?

• Game balls for the contest.

If you cannot listen to the player below, click here to download the podcast.