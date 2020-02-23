Podcast: No. 8 Florida State at NC State postgame reflections
Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal of TheWolfpacker.com break down Florida State's 67-61 win over NC State on Saturday at PNC Arena.
Among the topics:
• NC State had a good first half and momentum going into halftime.
• FSU was able to have guards Trent Forrest and M.J. Walker on the court for the second half after they had foul trouble, and they made a big impact.
• Did the length and athleticism of Florida State's zone defense cause an issue?
• Game balls for the contest.
