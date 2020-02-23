The Wolfpacker first mentioned Joseph as a name to watch to subscribers on the Wolves' Den message board on Jan. 22.

NC State football has added a defensive end to its mix for next season. Penn State grad transfer Daniel Joseph announced Sunday afternoon he will be joining the Wolfpack.

Joseph played 32 games in three seasons after redshirting at Penn State. He posted 29 tackles, including 5.5 for loss and five sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery during that time.



The 6-foot-3, 260-pound Joseph was rated a three-star recruiting coming out of Lake Forest (Ill.) Academy in the 2016 class and listed as the No. 27 strongside defensive end in the country. He was also rated the No. 13 prospect in Illinois and picked Penn State over offers from Michigan and Michigan State, both of whom he visited multiple times.

Joseph is a welcomed addition for NC State’s defensive line after it was hit by transfers from redshirt junior Jeffrey Gunter and redshirt sophomore Joseph Boletepeli during the offseason. He will have one season of eligibility left and will be able play immediately.