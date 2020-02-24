NC State football offensive line coach John Garrison was encouraged by his unit’s development last season, but he was not content with the results.

“Overall, just consistency,” said Garrison when asked what area can use the most improvement from last season. “I think we got a little bit better toward the end, but nowhere near the results we wanted.”

Although the disappointing injuries of fifth-year senior Justin Witt and sixth-year senior Tyrone Riley left the offensive line shorthanded last year, Garrison said it gave opportunities for younger players to develop that should pay dividends in the long run.