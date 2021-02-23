 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 23
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 23

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Feb. 23.



NC State Wolfpack women's basketball Jakia Brown-Turner
Jakia Brown-Turner was named the ACC Player of the Week. (NC State media relations)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Women’s Basketball Notebook: Pack rises to No. 2 after home win over UNC

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 25

• The Wolfpacker — Kevin Keatts provides Thomas Allen update, previews Virginia game

• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: NC State head coach Kevin Keatts Monday presser

• Technician — Wolfpack men’s basketball looks to upset slumping No. 15 Virginia

• Technician — NC State women’s golf struggles on final day at Kiawah Island, finishes 10th

• Technician — Commentary: Men’s basketball slowly progressing in right direction

• GoPack.com — #Pack9 to host Spartans Tuesday in midweek contest

• GoPack.com — NC State women’s hoops returns to No. 2 in AP poll

• GoPack.com — Jakia Brown-Turner named ACC Player of the Week

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack to host UNCG Wednesday

• GoPack.com — Vicario collects top 15 finish at Palmetto Intercollegiate

Tweets Of The Day 

Video Of The Day

{{ article.author_name }}