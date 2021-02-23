The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 23
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Women’s Basketball Notebook: Pack rises to No. 2 after home win over UNC
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 25
• The Wolfpacker — Kevin Keatts provides Thomas Allen update, previews Virginia game
• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: NC State head coach Kevin Keatts Monday presser
• Technician — Wolfpack men’s basketball looks to upset slumping No. 15 Virginia
• Technician — NC State women’s golf struggles on final day at Kiawah Island, finishes 10th
• Technician — Commentary: Men’s basketball slowly progressing in right direction
• GoPack.com — #Pack9 to host Spartans Tuesday in midweek contest
• GoPack.com — NC State women’s hoops returns to No. 2 in AP poll
• GoPack.com — Jakia Brown-Turner named ACC Player of the Week
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack to host UNCG Wednesday
• GoPack.com — Vicario collects top 15 finish at Palmetto Intercollegiate
Tweets Of The Day
BACK AT ✌️— #2 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) February 22, 2021
➡️ https://t.co/k9K8ODGunj#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/s2GGFGFJVv
AP Top 25 poll:— ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) February 22, 2021
1. UConn (28 of 30 1st-place votes)
2. NC State
3. Texas A&M (1)
4. Stanford (1)
5. South Carolinahttps://t.co/vhgNCwtn7j
Jakia Brown-Turner is our Player of the Week!— ACC Women's Basketball (@accwbb) February 22, 2021
This week @JustJakiaa shot 63.3% (19-30) from the floor and was 6-of-8 from 3-point range (75%) 🔥@PackWomensBball | #ACCWBB pic.twitter.com/QkSmktX2KC
Timmons, who will play at NC State, broke a 28-year-old Mecklenburg County public school girls scoring record last week. #NCState https://t.co/0faztBabPY— ACC Now (@accnow) February 23, 2021
Odds to win the ACC Conference Tournament (Bovada):— Odds Shark (@OddsShark) February 23, 2021
Florida State +275
Virginia +350
Virginia Tech +425
Louisville/UNC +500
Duke +800
Clemson +2000
Pittsburgh +3000
Georgia Tech +3300
Syracuse +5000
Notre Dame +5500
Miami/NC State +10000
Boston College/Wake Forest +20000
11. LSU— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) February 23, 2021
12. Virginia
13. NC State
14. TCU
15. Georgia Tech
16. Wake Forest
17. South Carolina
18. Tennessee
19. Texas
20. Oklahoma State
21. Auburn
22. East Carolina
23. West Virginia
24. Florida State
25. Duke#NCAABaseball
The hunt for our 3rd straight ACC Championship takes place Sunday in Reynolds Coliseum!— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) February 22, 2021
Who is with us?#PackMentality // #DoubleDown pic.twitter.com/aYpZy3JbrU
2021 ACC Men’s Fan Guide: As ACC Gets Deeper, NC State Still Favorites https://t.co/xRvbS18388— SwimSwam (@swimswamnews) February 23, 2021
Euro Jrs Silver Medalist Tamryn van Selm from @MillfieldSwim and @BromleySC Sends Verbal Commitment to NC State @packswimdive for 2022-23 https://t.co/sZu0LeESuF— SwimSwam (@swimswamnews) February 22, 2021
Schedule Update | The William & Mary women’s gymnastics team will not compete at its upcoming meet at NC State this Saturday due to COVID-19 protocols within the program. pic.twitter.com/RWaxxoUt3E— William & Mary Tribe Women's Gymnastics (@WMTribeWGYM) February 22, 2021
Video Of The Day
