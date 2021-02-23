Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Feb. 23.

AP Top 25 poll: 1. UConn (28 of 30 1st-place votes) 2. NC State 3. Texas A&M (1) 4. Stanford (1) 5. South Carolina https://t.co/vhgNCwtn7j

Jakia Brown-Turner is our Player of the Week! This week @JustJakiaa shot 63.3% (19-30) from the floor and was 6-of-8 from 3-point range (75%) 🔥 @PackWomensBball | #ACCWBB pic.twitter.com/QkSmktX2KC

Timmons, who will play at NC State, broke a 28-year-old Mecklenburg County public school girls scoring record last week. #NCState https://t.co/0faztBabPY

Odds to win the ACC Conference Tournament (Bovada): Florida State +275 Virginia +350 Virginia Tech +425 Louisville/UNC +500 Duke +800 Clemson +2000 Pittsburgh +3000 Georgia Tech +3300 Syracuse +5000 Notre Dame +5500 Miami/NC State +10000 Boston College/Wake Forest +20000

The hunt for our 3rd straight ACC Championship takes place Sunday in Reynolds Coliseum! Who is with us? #PackMentality // #DoubleDown pic.twitter.com/aYpZy3JbrU

2021 ACC Men’s Fan Guide: As ACC Gets Deeper, NC State Still Favorites https://t.co/xRvbS18388

Euro Jrs Silver Medalist Tamryn van Selm from @MillfieldSwim and @BromleySC Sends Verbal Commitment to NC State @packswimdive for 2022-23 https://t.co/sZu0LeESuF

Schedule Update | The William & Mary women’s gymnastics team will not compete at its upcoming meet at NC State this Saturday due to COVID-19 protocols within the program. pic.twitter.com/RWaxxoUt3E

