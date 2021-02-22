 The Wolfpacker's top 25 for NC State Wolfpack football recruiting.
The Wolfpacker top 25

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Each week, The Wolfpacker releases a top list of players ranked in order of the odds we see them ending up at NC State.

This week is edition No. 1 of the 2022 recruiting class.

Highlights this week:

• Who debuts at No. 1?.

• Which three four-star prospects are in the top 10 on the list?

• What former SEC commit also cracks the top 25?

And more.

Click here to read the top 25.

To view the top 25, you must be a subscriber. Click on the banner ad below to learn how you can take advantage of a great new 60-day free trial promotion.

NC State Wolfpack football recruit Michael Allen
Running back Michael Allen from Greenville (N.C.) Rose High is one of NC State's top targets. (Rivals.com)

