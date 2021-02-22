 WATCH: NC State head coach Kevin Keatts Monday presser
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-22 10:23:02 -0600') }} basketball Edit

WATCH: NC State head coach Kevin Keatts Monday presser

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State Wolfpack basketball head coach Kevin Keatts answered questions from media members Monday in a league-wide ACC head coaches Zoom press availability.

The Pack (10-9, 6-8 ACC) is next scheduled to face Virginia (15-5, 11-3 ACC) on the road on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on ACC Network.

Here is the video of Keatts from Monday:

NC State Wolfpack basketball Kevin Keatts
NC State won three-straight conference road games for the first time since 2003-04. (Andrew Dye, ACC Basketball)

Head coach Kevin Keatts

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}