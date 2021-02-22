NC State’s 80-62 victory at Wake Forest Saturday marked the first time the Wolfpack has won three consecutive conference road games in a single season since the 2001-02 campaign. The Pack (10-9, 6-8 ACC) will have an opportunity to string together three-straight wins for the first time since December Wednesday when it travels up to Charlottesville to take on Virginia. A big factor in NC State’s recent turnaround is the apparent growth of the freshman guards. Freshman guards Cam Hayes and Shakeel Moore along with redshirt freshman wing Dereon Seabron have a combined average of 27 points, 11.5 assists with seven turnovers per game in the Pack’s last two wins. The signs of development are reflective of both learned skills through on-court experience as well as increased confidence in the ability to compete night in and night out at the ACC level according to Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts. “In order to advance as a freshman, because they're coming in and playing high school and AAU basketball, you have to be able to get out on the floor and get some actual playing time in some actual really tough games,” Keatts said. “The other part of it is we've drilled with them in practice on the things that we need them to get better on. Obviously, taking care of the basketball, being consistent. A lot of times when I go back and watch tape, the freshmen will just stand around instead of sprinting to spots on all dribble penetration. "They don't know what they don't know, and they don't know how to play hard for 40 minutes yet. A lot of times they think that they're playing hard, but when you have to show them, then they understand. It's a combination of a lot of things.”

NC State redshirt junior guard Thomas Allen has missed the past two games due to an ankle sprain. (Ethan Hyman, The News and Observer)

The freshman guards will once again have to carry most of the weight in the backcourt Wednesday considering redshirt junior guard Thomas Allen’s status is still questionable. Allen has missed the last two games due to an ankle sprain and while Keatts was able to provide some positive updates on his status Monday, a specific return date is still unknown. “He's doing better, but I have no idea when he will be available,” Keatts said. “I joke with him and asked him if he was going to be available for Wednesday, and he said he hoped so. But I don't have a timetable at all. I actually haven't spoken to the trainer, the trainer was running around because we had to get COVID tested this morning. I've only talked to Thomas, but he's in a better place. He hasn't done anything on the floor, any type of shooting or any type of cutting at this moment.” One player that has really helped the Pack on both ends of the floor during its two-game winning streak is Seabron. The 6-7 guard just came off of a career performance in the win over Wake Forest Saturday, finishing with 14 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three assists in 34 minutes, all for career-highs. Prior to playing 30 minutes in the road win over Pittsburgh last Wednesday, Seabron had yet to play more than 20 minutes in any single contest in a Wolfpack uniform. “In the past, we've always had bigger wings,” Keats said. “When I say bigger, I'm saying 6-4, 6-5, when we had C.J. Bryce, Devon Daniels and those guys. When Devon went down this year, we didn't have that guy. Even going back to Torin Dorn, who was kind of a three-four, those guys are the ones who really have always led us in rebounding. Those are the guys who have always been great in the transition, they would guard the best players on the floor. “What we need from [Seabron] is to play not exactly like those guys, but we do need him to play with some toughness, athletic ability and his size. It has helped us because we've been able to put a bigger guard on the floor than we would normally have without Devon Daniels, so it's made a difference a little bit more on the defensive end.”