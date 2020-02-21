News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 21

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, Feb. 21.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State offensive coordinator Tim Beck installing new offense

• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: NC State routs No. 6 Duke

• The Wolfpacker — Exclusive Q&A with Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren

• The Wolfpacker — Duke at NC State postgame reflections

• Raleigh News & Observer — Jimmy V said championships would return to NC State. For 30 years, Wolfpack still wait

• Raleigh News & Observer — How Dave Doeren, NC State football are preparing for spring practice after offseason of change

• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC Tournament watch: Where things stand with 2 weeks remaining in regular season

• Burlington Times-News — ACC women: Wolfpack wins on last shot; Duke adds to win streak

• Technician — Brown-Turner’s game-winner saves Wolfpack in Coral Gables

• Technician — NC State softball prepares for an action-packed weekend at home

• GoPack.com — #10 NC State completes comeback victory over Miami

• GoPack.com — Alons captures 50 free title on second day at #ACCSWD Championship

• GoPack.com — #10 Pack hits the road to take on Hurricanes

• GoPack.com — #Pack9 continues home stand this weekend with Tennessee Tech

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack host Fairfield Crabtree Invitational

Tweets Of The Day

——

