The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 21
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, Feb. 21.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State offensive coordinator Tim Beck installing new offense
• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: NC State routs No. 6 Duke
• The Wolfpacker — Exclusive Q&A with Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren
• The Wolfpacker — Duke at NC State postgame reflections
• Raleigh News & Observer — Jimmy V said championships would return to NC State. For 30 years, Wolfpack still wait
• Raleigh News & Observer — How Dave Doeren, NC State football are preparing for spring practice after offseason of change
• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC Tournament watch: Where things stand with 2 weeks remaining in regular season
• Burlington Times-News — ACC women: Wolfpack wins on last shot; Duke adds to win streak
• Technician — Brown-Turner’s game-winner saves Wolfpack in Coral Gables
• Technician — NC State softball prepares for an action-packed weekend at home
• GoPack.com — #10 NC State completes comeback victory over Miami
• GoPack.com — Alons captures 50 free title on second day at #ACCSWD Championship
• GoPack.com — #10 Pack hits the road to take on Hurricanes
• GoPack.com — #Pack9 continues home stand this weekend with Tennessee Tech
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack host Fairfield Crabtree Invitational
Tweets Of The Day
February 20, 2020
True freshman.— ACC Network (@accnetwork) February 21, 2020
Game-winner.
On the road.@JustJakiaa. Ice cold. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/dJhZVhxREm
🐺 50— #10 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) February 21, 2020
🟢 48
FINAL vs. MIAMI
How about that for a comeback?! We improve to 23-3 and 12-3 in conference action!#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/HLecrgw2Bi
Women's 50 Yard Freestyle ✔️— ACC Swimming&Diving (@ACCSwimDive) February 21, 2020
🥇 Kylee Alons, @packswimdive (21.63)
🥈 Morgan Hill, @UVASwimDive (21.76)
🥉 Ky-lee Perry, @packswimdive (21.78) pic.twitter.com/nBMzfDClap
CHAMP! 🏆— NC State Swimming & Diving (@packswimdive) February 20, 2020
Alons finds the wall in 21.63 for her third career ACC title! pic.twitter.com/24Ta7YXyhu
With a win @PackWrestle would clinch the outright ACC regular season title for third straight year and also finish with its first ever undefeated dual season. Amazing work from @pat_popolizio and entire team/staff. #GoPack #PackMentality https://t.co/5yjNBAFJLU— Fred Demarest (@Fred_Demarest) February 21, 2020
Ready for another weekend series at #TheDoak.— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) February 20, 2020
*At this time, the schedule remains the same. A decision will be made early tomorrow morning.* pic.twitter.com/91v3BhO7Dz
This week’s newest #CenturyClub members include:@cu3xnatlchamps’ @WoodyHunt6 (winningest active college coach!)@NCStateBaseball’s @Elliott_Avent@SacCityBaseball’s @DSullivanSCC @VSCCPioneersBSB’s @CoachHunt3— ABCA (@ABCA1945) February 19, 2020
CONGRATULATIONS!
🏆https://t.co/1Wg3XAII0V pic.twitter.com/btt0DZJb6V
Wanna Thank God for all the Opportunities! 🤟🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/KcDv52a8dU— Keeshawn Silver (@_jumpman74) February 21, 2020
✞— ¹ (@cravejaaye) February 20, 2020
All Glory to God. Extremely excited to receive an offer from THE North Carolina State! #WPN #GoPack #1Pack1Goal #HTT @PackFootball @Coach_Merci @StateCoachD @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/qx6e5m3MFp
Game Film: NC State vs. Duke.— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) February 21, 2020
Relive the Pack's largest margin of victory over Duke in 42 years. pic.twitter.com/NkM7Y7wF7A
