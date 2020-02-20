But Doeren also took time for a brief one-on-one interview with The Wolfpacker , and here are highlights from that Q&A.

With NC State football's spring practices starting next week, the media was treated to a luncheon, primarily aimed at getting to know the new five assistant coaches on head coach Dave Doeren's staff.

What your overall feelings about going into spring practice and where do you feel like you are at right now?

"Anxiousness to see where we’ve improved and all the things the guys have been working so hard on in the offseason, and just how it translates on the practice field. To see how our new coaches work together in football, not just in the office and in recruiting.

"There’s more of just an excitement and anxiousness to get out there with the guys and see where we’re at.”

How have the guys attacked the offseason, and are they motivated after last season?

“It’s a very motivated team. They are learning how to attack things better and better every day. I think it’s been a very good offseason for connecting and competing for our guys. I’m proud of them for the work they have put in, but we’ve got a lot more work to do.”

Do you anticipate a lot of changes with the offense and defense with the new coordinators?

“I think it’s going to be different. We’re not going to run the wishbone, but the way Tim [Beck] puts it together is a lot different than how Eli [Drinkwitz] put it together, how Des [Kitchings] put it together. You’re going to look at the formations at time and say this is the same thing, but how it’s packaged and how it’s built is a lot different. How he can call it is different.

"Hopefully it has the results we are looking for. I think it will. Tim’s a proven play caller. He’s an experienced guy. It’s his system. I asked him to break it apart and not put it back together without knowing what the parts are, so he’s doing that.”

Did the new dead period in February for recruiting help you guys as coaches get the chemistry down?

“It’s actually something that we proposed as an ACC coaching group last year, and I think it has been awesome. Part of the problem that we have with transfers, in my opinion, is our coaches are gone too much. How can you develop our guys and build the relationships with the guys on our own campus when you are being asked to recruit and spend time with kids who don’t play for you? It’s too much in my opinion.

“It was nice to have that window coming into the offseason, going into spring ball where you can just be with your own players and your own coaches.”

With all the injuries you had last season, how do you feel about the health of the team?

“It’s getting better. Some of the guys were surgical, so they won’t be getting back for spring ball as you know. Some of them were, I guess, more rehab-type injuries, and they will be back.

"Out of that long list that we had, I expect to see several of them in spring ball and some of them won’t be.”