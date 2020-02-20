Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal of TheWolfpacker.com break down NC State's big 88-66 win over No. 6-ranked Duke on Wednesday at a packed PNC Arena.

Among the topics:

• NC State took control early and never let up, handling any adversity.

• What a difference senior point guard Markell Johnson makes when he's engaged.

• Was the win a one off or do the players understand that more key opportunities are on the horizon.

• Game balls for the contest.

If you cannot listen to the player below, click here to download the podcast.