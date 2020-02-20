Duke at NC State postgame reflections
Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal of TheWolfpacker.com break down NC State's big 88-66 win over No. 6-ranked Duke on Wednesday at a packed PNC Arena.
Among the topics:
• NC State took control early and never let up, handling any adversity.
• What a difference senior point guard Markell Johnson makes when he's engaged.
• Was the win a one off or do the players understand that more key opportunities are on the horizon.
• Game balls for the contest.
If you cannot listen to the player below, click here to download the podcast.
If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.
The Wolfpacker Podcast is recorded at Amedeo’s nearly every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Jimmy V room.
——
