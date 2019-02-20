Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-20 07:26:49 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 20

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Jaylen Smith returns healthy, has seen recruitment surge

• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: Play4Kay Game

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's with NC State basketball legend Lou Pucillo

• The Wolfpacker — NC State joins race for top in-state sophomore receiver Kobe Paysour

• The Wolfpacker — NC State commit Terquavion Smith shows top 100 potential

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker 3-2-1: NC State basketball finishes daunting stretch

• Technician — Difficult stretch proves the Wolfpack is still dangerous

• Technician — Wolfpack looks to build on pre-Duke momentum against Boston College

• Technician — Shipp leads Pack Men’s golf to fourth-place finish

• Technician — Women’s golf finishes 12th in New Orleans

• Technician — Late-inning runs boost Pack over Elon

• GoPack.com — Pack Hosts Boston College Wednesday

• GoPack.com — NC State Set to Compete at ACC Championships

• GoPack.com — No. 21 #Pack9 Earns Shutout Win at Elon, 5-0

• GoPack.com — Shipp Claims Co-Medalist Honors at Puerto Rico Classic

• GoPack.com — Reenan Tabbed ACC Wrestler of the Week for Fourth Time

Kzdrii9dg0mdcdbrkfkf

Tweets of the day

Kzdrii9dg0mdcdbrkfkf

Quote of the day

"First of all, he's a fit for how Keatts wants to play. He's a sleek athlete, he's got long arms he uses to get deflections and he's laterally quick. "
— Rivals.com's Eric Bossi on new NC State sophomore commit Terquavion Smith

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}