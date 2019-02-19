On Monday, Kevin Keatts and NC State reached into the class of 2021 to take a commitment from an intriguing in-state prospect, Terquavion Smith.

A long and athletic 6-foot-3 shooting guard from Farmville (N.C.) Central, Smith is not a guy that I had seen a lot when his commitment broke. However, I spent much of my Monday watching game film of the sophomore and I see a guy with a lot of upside.

First of all, he's a fit for how Keatts wants to play. He's a sleek athlete, he's got long arms he uses to get deflections and he's laterally quick. There are some small kinks to work out of his jump shot, but he's a very willing shooter from deep who looks like he should be a respectable guy from deep by the time he lands in Raleigh. In the open floor he gets to the rim and while he'll need to continue to improve his off hand, he should be able to create his own offense off the dribble.

We are going to start him off as a high-end three-star prospect but he looks to easily have top 100, or better, potential. My suspicion is that he's a guy who will have an excellent shot to make the jump to four-star territory once we are able to see him in person against national competition instead of relying on film against small school local comp.

Bottom line, he looks to be a quality early pick-up for Keatts and the Pack.

Related link: Eric Bossi's Three-Point Play: Barry Brown, NC State commit, latest on Daishen Nix