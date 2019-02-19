1NC State has made a strong impression on Ahoskie (N.C.) Hertford County junior defensive tackle Jaylen Smith.

The Wolfpack offered the 6-foot-4, 268-pounder on Jan. 26 after he visited for junior day. He plans to return to Raleigh this weekend to further enhance his burgeoning recruiting relationship with head coach Dave Doeren, cornerbacks coach George Barlow and defensive line coach Kevin Patrick.

Smith grew up cheering for NC State and he was able to attend the Florida State at NC State contest this past fall.

“It was pretty exciting and I was really happy about it,” said Smith, 16, on his NCSU scholarship offer. “Coach Doeren invited me to this junior day [on Saturday].”

Smith’s recruitment took a detour last fall after he suffered a dislocated knee that required surgery. He returned for the final five games of his junior year, and showed enough progress for NC State and Wake Forest to offer him.

“I’m back to 100 percent,” Smith said. “I showed it was a minor setback for a good comeback.”

Coach Barlow had been recruiting Smith since he was a freshman, and he just met Coach Patrick during his Jan. 26 visit.

“He is laid back and makes sure I get my job done,” Smith said. “Coach Patrick said he loved me and that I remind him of B.J. Hill. He loves my explosiveness coming off the ball.”

Smith hopes to end his senior year with a bang, and he’s now benching 285 pounds and squatting 375 pounds.

"I want to fix up my hand movements and gestures because I'm playing offense and defense," Smith said.

“I played both defensive end and defensive tackle. I like coming off the edge and either getting the tackle.”